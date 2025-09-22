NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today confirmed it has raised more than $14 million in its presale, attracting over 13,500 investors worldwide. The milestone is now gaining recognition among analysts in XRP-Ripple market reports, where the project is being referenced as an emerging altcoin contender.





Presale Highlights

Funds raised: $14 million+



$14 million+ Investors: 13,500+ participants



13,500+ participants Progress: 75% allocation sold



75% allocation sold Confirmed launch price: $0.007



The presale’s stage-based format steadily raises prices while reducing supply, creating structured demand ahead of exchange listings.







XRP-Ripple Market Context

XRP continues to shape narratives around payments and cross-border settlement. Analysts covering XRP-linked discussions have started noting MAGACOIN FINANCE’s traction, citing its strong early-stage results as part of broader altcoin commentary.







Why Analysts Are Noting It

Confirmed $14 million milestone.



Rapid global investor participation.



Mentions in XRP-Ripple market reports.



Conclusion

XRP remains influential across market discussions, and MAGACOIN FINANCE’s inclusion in XRP-linked reports underscores its early market recognition following measurable presale progress.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With strong early-stage traction, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

