Blockchain Community Launches $LUCCA Token to Immortalize U.S. Marine War Dog on BNB Chain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global blockchain community has officially launched $LUCCA – The War Dog on BNB Chain, a new token designed to honor one of history’s bravest military service animals. The project marks a unique intersection of heroism, history, and Web3 innovation, giving the crypto world its first meme token based on a real-life war hero.

Lucca, a German Shepherd–Belgian Malinois mix, served with the U.S. Marines in Iraq and Afghanistan, completing over 400 missions as an explosives detection dog. Throughout her years of service, not a single soldier under her watch was injured by an IED. On her final mission, an explosive device detonated, costing Lucca her front leg. Despite her injuries, she returned to her handler, wagging her tail in a remarkable show of resilience. For her service and sacrifice, Lucca was awarded the prestigious Dickin Medal, regarded as the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross, making her a global symbol of courage and loyalty.

The $LUCCA token launch seeks to immortalize her story on-chain, combining the cultural appeal of dog-themed tokens with a deeper mission. Unlike $DOGE or $SHIB, which were born as internet memes, $LUCCA represents a true narrative of bravery. Supporters believe the token is a chance for the crypto world to align with values of service, sacrifice, and community, while also exploring meaningful use cases beyond speculation.

A Project With Purpose

The Lucca Project’s team emphasizes that $LUCCA is more than a tribute. A detailed roadmap is in development, focusing on long-term utility and community-driven growth. Early plans include staking rewards, gamified features for token holders, and a governance framework allowing the community to vote on initiatives that further Lucca’s legacy.

Centralized exchange (CEX) listings are also in progress, with milestones tied to trading volume and market capitalization. The team sees these listings as critical to boosting liquidity and expanding access to the token beyond DeFi-native users.

“Lucca’s story reminds us that courage and loyalty can change the course of lives,” said Wallace Conrad, spokesperson for the Lucca Project. “By launching $LUCCA, we’re giving the blockchain community a way to honor her and carry forward those values. This token is not just about price charts — it’s about being part of a movement that preserves history while building something meaningful.”

Strong Community and Influencer Support

The launch is backed by early supporters and key opinion leaders (KOLs) who are amplifying Lucca’s story across social platforms. Their involvement is helping $LUCCA gain visibility beyond the crypto niche, introducing new audiences to the idea of blockchain as a tool for storytelling and commemoration.

The project’s Telegram and X (formerly Twitter) channels have seen rapid growth since launch, with a community passionate about spreading Lucca’s message and onboarding new holders.

A Mission Bigger Than Memes

The crypto market is no stranger to dog-themed tokens, but the Lucca Project stands apart by rooting its identity in a true story of sacrifice. $LUCCA represents a bridge between internet culture and real-world heroism, demonstrating that blockchain can be used not only for entertainment but also for preserving legacies that matter.

For token holders, participating in $LUCCA means more than joining another meme coin — it means becoming part of a cause that honors one of the bravest companions to serve in modern warfare.

Join the Movement

Lucca’s mission may have ended on the battlefield, but it continues on the blockchain. The Lucca Project invites the global crypto community to join, build, and share in the vision of honoring a true hero.

To learn more and join the movement: https://www.luccadog.meme

And feel free to join our growing community on x.com and telegram.

Lucca’s Marines have begun their mission. The War Dog lives on the blockchain.

