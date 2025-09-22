Ethereum Presale Reports Reference MAGACOIN FINANCE in Broader Contexts

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today confirmed it has raised more than $14 million in its presale, with over 13,500 investors participating worldwide. The fundraising milestone is now being referenced in Ethereum presale reports, where MAGACOIN FINANCE is appearing in broader discussions about emerging 2025 launches.





Presale Progress in Numbers

Funds raised: $14 million+



$14 million+ Investors: 13,500+ global participants



13,500+ global participants Allocation sold: 75% of tokens completed



75% of tokens completed Launch price: $0.007 per token





The presale’s structured format increases token pricing incrementally while reducing availability at each stage, a design aimed at reinforcing scarcity and rewarding early buyers.







Ethereum as Market Context

Ethereum continues to serve as the foundation for decentralized applications and presale activity. Reports covering Ethereum presales have begun to reference MAGACOIN FINANCE alongside other projects, underscoring how its fundraising progress is gaining visibility in broader contexts.

Why MAGACOIN FINANCE Is Gaining Mentions

Confirmed $14 million presale milestone.



Large global investor base.



Inclusion in Ethereum presale reports.









Looking Ahead

With only 25% of its allocation remaining and visibility in Ethereum-linked coverage expanding, MAGACOIN FINANCE is entering its next stage of recognition ahead of exchange listings in 2025.

Conclusion

Ethereum remains the hub for token launches, and the presence of MAGACOIN FINANCE in presale reports highlights its growing relevance. By combining structured tokenomics with measurable fundraising progress, the project is positioning itself as one of the notable entrants of the upcoming cycle.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With strong early-stage traction, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

Learn more:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Contact Details

PR Specialist: Rebecca Miles

Email: rebecca@magacoinfinance.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MAGACOIN FINANCE. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98c0517f-d944-4e91-a044-985eaf11a9e5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11313d14-20df-4882-92f0-a3d627ce52db

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9851181d-2eb5-4363-9234-3090ef452932