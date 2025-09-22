Changes to New York State’s Dog Bite Law Discussed by Personal Injury Attorneys Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino in HelloNation

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How has New York State’s approach to dog bite cases changed? In an article for HelloNation , Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino, personal injury attorneys in Brooklyn, explain how victims of dog attacks now have more legal options under updated state law. Their insights clarify how the shift from the “vicious propensity” rule to negligence-based claims impacts both dog owners and those injured by attacks.

For decades, New York State law required victims to prove that a dog had shown previous signs of aggression and that the owner knew or should have known about it. This standard, known as the “vicious propensity” rule, often left victims without recourse if a dog attacked without warning. Under the new legal framework, however, courts now consider both the actions of the dog and the responsibility of the owner when determining liability.

This adjustment means negligence plays a central role in dog bite cases. Courts will now examine whether the owner took reasonable steps to prevent harm. Was the dog properly leashed? Were warning signs ignored? Did the environment make the incident more likely? These questions help determine whether the owner upheld their duty of care. By focusing on both prior behavior and preventive measures, the law broadens the scope of responsibility.

For dog owners, this shift brings greater accountability. Even pets without a history of aggression must be managed with care. Owners are expected to recognize risks and prevent foreseeable harm. Ignoring responsibilities such as secure leashing, proper restraint, or avoiding risky environments can result in legal and financial consequences. This change reflects a stronger emphasis on proactive safety rather than reactive defense.

For victims, the new law offers a clearer path to recovery. No longer must an injured person prove that a dog had bitten before or acted aggressively in the past. Instead, if an owner failed to take reasonable precautions, a negligence claim may be valid. This makes it easier for victims to pursue compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and other damages caused by a dog attack.

Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino point out that the change also brings New York State more in line with other states. Many jurisdictions already allow negligence claims in dog bite cases. By moving away from the restrictive “vicious propensity” standard, New York State now prioritizes safety, fairness, and accountability. The updated law encourages responsible pet ownership while protecting the public from preventable harm.

The attorneys emphasize that this legal shift represents a significant step forward for victims’ rights. By broadening liability standards, courts are better able to balance the interests of owners and the public. Families affected by dog bites now have a fairer chance at justice, while owners are reminded of the serious responsibility that comes with keeping pets in public or private spaces.

Their article, New York Law & Dog Bite Cases , provides a clear breakdown of what the new standards mean for both dog owners and victims. Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino, personal injury attorneys in Brooklyn, share practical legal insights in HelloNation to help New Yorkers understand their rights and responsibilities under the updated law.

