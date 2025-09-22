Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against KBR, Inc. (KBR)

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired KBR, Inc. (“KBR” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KBR) securities between May 6, 2025 and June 19, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Despite the knowledge that the U.S. Department of Defense’s Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) had, for months, had material concerns with HomeSafe’s ability to fulfill the Global Household Goods Contract, Defendants claimed that the partnership was without issue, and would ramp up in future quarters; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about KBR’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of KBR should contact the Firm prior to the November 18, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

