Wilmington Treatment Center Listed as a Newsweek Best Addiction Treatment Center

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Treatment Center ranked No. 1 in Newsweek’s 2025 list of the best addiction treatment centers in the state of North Carolina, marking the sixth time the facility has earned a top spot in the prestigious publication’s list.

Newsweek has partnered with Statista, Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, to offer readers a comprehensive list of high-quality treatment facilities. The America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2025 list recognizes the 420 leading addiction treatment centers in the U.S.

Rankings are based on accreditation and care services data provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and information gathered from a national online reputation survey that was completed by medical professionals and administrators in the field. Google reviews were also taken into consideration as a way of gathering information about patient experience.

The states that were included in this year’s list are those that have the highest number of addiction treatment centers according to SAMHSA.

“Being recognized for our ability to serve individuals and families in need is a significant honor for our facility and a well-deserved acknowledgement of the tremendous effort put forth by each member of our team,” said Wilmington Treatment Center CEO Robert Pitts. “Knowing that our ranking was determined in part by the input of our peers makes this honor particularly special, I’m proud that others in our profession have identified Wilmington Treatment Center as a place where patients and their families can receive the superior care they deserve.”

About Wilmington Treatment Center

Wilmington Treatment Center, located in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a highly respected provider of treatment for adults age 18 and older who are struggling with addictions and co-occurring mental health concerns. With a mission to deliver customized care that is tailored to each person’s unique needs, Wilmington Treatment Center offers multiple programming options, including residential, detox, and partial hospitalization programs. Medication-assisted treatment is also available for individuals who are suffering from opioid addictions. Additionally, veterans, active-duty military members, and first responders can benefit from receiving treatment in a specialized program designed specifically for this population. For more information, please visit www.wilmingtontreatment.com.