Sierra Tucson Named Arizona’s Best Addiction Treatment Center by Newsweek

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Tucson ranked No. 1 in Newsweek’s 2025 list of the best addiction treatment centers in the state of Arizona, marking the sixth time the facility has earned a top spot in the prestigious publication’s list.

Newsweek has partnered with Statista, Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, to offer readers a comprehensive list of high-quality treatment facilities. The America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2025 list recognizes the 420 leading addiction treatment centers in the U.S.

Rankings are based on accreditation and care services data provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and information gathered from a national online reputation survey that was completed by medical professionals and administrators in the field. Google reviews were also taken into consideration as a way of gathering information about patient experience.

The states that were included in this year’s list are those that have the highest number of addiction treatment centers according to SAMHSA.

“We are truly honored to receive this recognition from Newsweek,” said Sierra Tucson CEO Tim Palus. “Our mission is to deliver an exceptional treatment experience through clinically excellent, integrated care. This acknowledgment affirms our ongoing commitment to raising the standard of excellence in behavioral healthcare.”

About Sierra Tucson

Sierra Tucson is a nationally recognized provider of residential and outpatient treatment for adults who are struggling with addictions, the effects of trauma, chronic pain, mood and anxiety disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Located on 160 acres in Tucson, Arizona, the campus offers a serene environment to focus on healing and recovery. Treatment options at Sierra Tucson include inpatient treatment, residential care, partial hospitalization programming, intensive outpatient programming and detoxification services. For more information, please visit www.sierratucson.com.