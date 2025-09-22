Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Quanex Building Products Corporation (“Quanex” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NX) securities between December 12, 2024 and September 5, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s procedures and policies regarding tooling and equipment maintenance in its Tyman Mexico facility were significantly “underinvested”; (2) as a result, the Company’s tooling and equipment conditions had significantly degraded to near “catastrophic” levels; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to incur significant costs, “pushing out the timing” of expected benefits from the Tyman integration; (4) that Quanex had previously identified the foregoing issues; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Quanex should contact the Firm prior to the November 18, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.