Infoblox Appoints Justin Kappers as Chief Information Officer to Lead Global IT, Fuel AI Adoption and Drive Business Growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infoblox, a leader in cloud networking and security services, today announced the appointment of Justin Kappers as chief information officer (CIO). Kappers will lead Infoblox’s global IT organization, with a focus on scaling operations, strengthening employee experience and advancing AI-driven initiatives that support the company’s strong business momentum and long-term growth strategy.

Kappers brings more than 20 years of consultative and industry experience across enterprise applications, IT strategy, operations and large-scale technology initiatives. He joins Infoblox from NetApp, a $6.5 billion enterprise data storage leader, where he served as vice president of Enterprise Applications. In this role, he led a global team across San Jose, Raleigh, Cork and Bengaluru to modernize core business systems, including CRM, CPQ, and supporting subscription management platforms. He also leveraged automation and AI to streamline processes and increase productivity to scale business outcomes, specifically in the Customer Success, Support and Sales areas.

Prior to NetApp, Kappers held leadership positions at Broadcom, where he established the Enterprise Program Management Office and served as IT chief of staff where he was responsible for managing the IT strategy, supplier base, communications, investment management and controls. He began his career at Deloitte, working in Chicago and Sydney on application implementations, IT process engagements and Sarbanes Oxley (SOX) evaluations.

“Justin joins Infoblox at a time of incredible business momentum, and his leadership will be key to helping us scale and go faster,” said Scott Harrell, president and CEO of Infoblox. “By driving operational excellence and guiding how we leverage the power of AI across our business, Justin will ensure we continue to accelerate our rate of growth and innovation. His ability to align technology strategy with business priorities will strengthen our foundation as we take Infoblox into its next phase of growth.”

“I’m thrilled to join Infoblox during a time of such strong momentum,” said Kappers. “AI is transforming how enterprises operate, and I look forward to applying those technologies inside Infoblox to accelerate business performance and deliver an outstanding experience for our customers and employees.”

Kappers holds a Bachelor of Science in information systems and finance from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Known for his operational discipline, collaborative leadership style and ability to deliver results at speed, he is passionate about travel and currently resides in San Diego, California.

About Infoblox

Infoblox unites networking, security and cloud with a protective DDI platform that delivers enterprise resilience and agility. Trusted by 13,000+ customers, including the majority of Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging innovators, we seamlessly integrate, secure and automate critical network services so businesses can move fast without compromise.

