Online Badge Manufacturer Expands to Detective and Private Investigator Markets

Online Customization Platform Now Serves Detective Agencies and Private Investigation Firms

Platform Extension Includes Specialized Detective Badge and Investigator Badge Options

Simi Valley, CA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Badges announces the expansion of their digital badge creation platform to serve detective agencies, private investigators, and security professionals. This platform extension includes specialized detective badge designs, investigator badge templates, and security badge customization options that have gained significant attention from professionals and collectors nationwide.





Professional Badge Solutions for Detective and Investigation Services

The platform expansion incorporates specialized badge templates designed specifically for detective work and private investigation services. Users can customize detective badges, investigator credentials, and security identification through the comprehensive online design interface.

Digital Platform Serves Growing Investigation Industry

"The platform enables detective agencies and private investigators to create professional credentials that establish credibility and authority," notes the design team at Owl Badges. "Each badge can be customized to reflect specific agency branding, investigator specializations, and professional certifications."

Leadership Vision

James Kator, CEO of Owl Badges, shared his perspective on the detective and investigator platform expansion: "Private investigators and detective agencies have been requesting professional badge solutions that match the quality standards of law enforcement. Our online badge designer now enables these professionals to create distinctive detective badges and investigator credentials that enhance their professional image and establish credibility with clients."

Professional Badge Categories

The detective and investigator platform includes:

Detective badge templates with rank designations

Private investigator credential designs

Security badge customization options

Agency logo integration capabilities

Professional title and certification displays

State licensing information panels

Market Impact and Industry Trends

Industry Growth and Professional Standards

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of private detectives and investigators is projected to grow 13% from 2022 to 2032, much faster than the average for all occupations. The private investigation industry generates approximately $8.5 billion in annual revenue, with over 34,000 licensed private investigators currently operating in the United States.

The International Association of Licensed Investigators (IALI) reports that professional appearance and credibility tools, including official badges and identification, are considered essential by 78% of practicing investigators for client trust and authority establishment. State licensing requirements have increased by 23% over the past five years, with 47 states now requiring specific licensing for private investigation services.

Platform Technical Capabilities

The advanced digital design system features:

Real-time design rendering technology

Cross-browser compatibility (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge)

Mobile-responsive design interface

Secure SSL encryption for all transactions

Cloud-based design storage system

High-resolution preview capabilities (300+ DPI)

Multiple file format exports (PNG, PDF, SVG)

Professional Interest

The platform expansion has attracted significant interest from detective agencies, private investigators, and security professionals who appreciate the ability to design their professional credentials online with immediate visualization of customization choices.

Online Design Process

The intuitive platform guides users through each customization step, from badge category selection to professional detailing, making the design process accessible to both established agencies and independent investigators.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How long does the detective badge design process take? A: Most professionals complete their custom detective badge or investigator badge design in 10-15 minutes using our intuitive online platform.

Q: What customization options are available for detective and investigator badges? A: Users can customize agency names, professional titles, licensing information, badge shapes, and finish options for detective badges and investigator credentials.

Q: Can security companies use this platform for their badge needs? A: Yes, the platform includes security badge templates and customization options specifically designed for security professionals and companies.





About Owl Badges



Owl Badges® is the official manufacturer of custom badges and patches for law enforcement in the U.S. We specialize in simplifying the design and ordering process of high-quality police badges and custom patches for government agencies, security firms, universities, casinos, and theme parks. Our extensive experience ensures you save time and money while receiving superior quality products. Trusted for our reliability, we offer a user-friendly website where clients can fully customize their badges with agency names, officer names, ranks, and numbers, meeting specific requirements before ordering.







