Driscoll launches Rio Grande Valley’s first pediatric residency program

Edinburg, TX, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley will launch the region’s first pediatric residency program in 2026.

The residency program was recently approved by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), marking a major milestone in the realization of the program.

The residency program will welcome its inaugural class in July of next year, creating new opportunities for medical education while directly addressing the region’s physician workforce needs. This effort is central to Driscoll’s goal of recruiting and retaining physicians who are invested in our local communities.

“This is an amazing day for Driscoll,” said Eric Hamon, Driscoll Health System President and CEO. “Almost 70 years ago, Driscoll created its first residency program in Corpus Christi. Today, even more doctors will be able to call South Texas home.”

“This program is about creating a sustainable future for children’s healthcare in the Valley,” said Matt Wolthoff, President of Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley. “Soon, students can complete their pediatric residency in the Valley.”

“This residency program is designed to meet the needs of the Valley,” said Mary Huckabee, M.D., Driscoll’s Director of Medical Education. “Our goal is to train future pediatricians who not only receive excellent medical education but also build strong ties to this community. When physicians train here, they are much more likely to stay here— and that means more children in the Valley will have access to the care they deserve.”

Accreditation for the residency program was sought as quickly as possible; eligibility required Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley to be open for at least one year before the program could be approved. Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley opened in May 2024, becoming the region’s first freestanding, designated children’s hospital.

The residency program is now accepting applications for its inaugural class in July 2026. Physicians who train with Driscoll will gain comprehensive pediatric education, hands-on experience with a diverse patient population, strong mentorship from experienced faculty, and benefits designed to support both professional growth and personal well-being.

Program highlights:

Competitive salary and comprehensive health benefits, plus wellness support, meal allowances, and access to resources like scrubs, white coats, and a medical library.

Paid time off, CME/research funding, and professional development opportunities, including retreats and leadership training.

Community retention incentives to encourage graduates to stay and practice in South Texas, helping strengthen pediatric care across the Valley.

###

About Driscoll: Driscoll is the premier healthcare provider for children in South Texas. We are a nonprofit healthcare system that has served communities in the Lone Star State since 1953. Today, Driscoll is the fastest-growing healthcare system in the region, offering care at the region’s only two freestanding designated children’s hospitals: Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley, and at specialty centers and clinics across South Texas. Our nonprofit community-based health plan, Driscoll Health Plan, offers Texas families access to local physicians and other lifesaving benefits.

Attachment