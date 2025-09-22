Times Square Remodeling Marks 20 Years of Trusted Remodeling Excellence in Los Angeles

Studio City, CA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Times Square Remodeling , a licensed, bonded, and insured home improvement company, is celebrating more than two decades of service to homeowners across Los Angeles and surrounding communities. Known for its craftsmanship and reliability, the company has built a reputation as a trusted partner for families seeking quality remodeling that lasts.





Times Square Remodeling

Founded with a commitment to honesty, professionalism, and customer care, Times Square Remodeling has grown into one of the region’s most respected home improvement providers. Its tagline, “Your home is our priority,” continues to define how every project is approached with the same care and attention the team would give to their own homes.

Two Decades of Service and Trust

For over 20 years, Times Square Remodeling has been helping homeowners bring their visions to life. From small kitchen updates to full-scale renovations, the company has consistently delivered results that combine beauty, function, and long-term value.

“Our greatest achievement isn’t just the thousands of projects completed,” said Joseph Maman of Times Square Remodeling. “It’s the relationships we’ve built. Many of our customers have returned to us for multiple projects, and we’ve even had the privilege of working with second-generation family members. That kind of trust is what matters most.”

This track record of repeat business and referrals has been a key driver of the company’s success. In an industry where trust is essential, Times Square Remodeling’s longevity speaks volumes.

Comprehensive Remodeling Services

Times Square Remodeling provides a wide range of services tailored to homeowners across Los Angeles County and beyond:

Roofing – Durable solutions that protect homes from California’s varied climate.





– Durable solutions that protect homes from California’s varied climate. Kitchen Remodeling – Transformations that make cooking and gathering more enjoyable.





– Transformations that make cooking and gathering more enjoyable. Bathroom Remodeling – Modern, comfortable designs that elevate daily living.





– Modern, comfortable designs that elevate daily living. ADUs and Home Additions – Legally compliant expansions that increase space and property value.





– Legally compliant expansions that increase space and property value. Exterior Painting and Windows – Improvements that enhance both curb appeal and energy efficiency.





This breadth of expertise allows homeowners to work with a single, trusted partner for nearly every aspect of their remodeling needs.

Licensed, Bonded, and Insured

When homeowners invest in remodeling, they want peace of mind. Times Square Remodeling’s fully licensed, bonded, and insured status ensures projects are handled with professionalism and accountability from start to finish.

“Homeowners put enormous trust in the contractors they choose,” added Maman. “That’s why we’ve always taken licensing, bonding, and insurance seriously. It’s part of how we prove that we stand behind our work, and that their investment is protected.”

Serving Los Angeles Communities

The company’s service area reflects its deep roots in Southern California. In addition to Studio City, Times Square Remodeling serves Santa Clarita, San Fernando Valley, Pasadena, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Rancho Cucamonga, Mission Hills, Culver City, Long Beach, and Orange County.

By covering such a wide geographic area, the company has been able to adapt to the unique needs of different neighborhoods from updating historic homes in Pasadena to modernizing beachfront properties in Santa Monica.

A Customer-First Philosophy

Times Square Remodeling’s customer-first philosophy has been central to its reputation. Every project begins with listening to the homeowner’s goals and concerns. Transparent communication, clear estimates, and careful project management ensure there are no surprises along the way.

This approach has earned the company strong word-of-mouth referrals and an expanding base of loyal customers. Homeowners frequently praise the team’s responsiveness, attention to detail, and ability to deliver projects on time and within budget.

Looking Ahead: Combining Tradition with Innovation

As the home improvement industry evolves, Times Square Remodeling continues to balance traditional craftsmanship with modern solutions. The company incorporates new materials, energy-efficient options, and design trends while holding fast to its core values of reliability and trust.

This forward-thinking approach ensures the company remains a leader in remodeling for decades to come.





Times Square Remodeling CEO, Joseph Maman.

About Times Square Remodeling

Times Square Remodeling is a full-service home improvement company based in Studio City, California. For more than 20 years, the company has provided roofing, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, ADUs, windows, exterior painting, and general remodeling services across Los Angeles County and surrounding regions. Fully licensed, bonded, and insured, Times Square Remodeling is committed to craftsmanship, professionalism, and delivering projects that enhance both the beauty and value of homes.

Media Contact

Joseph Maman

Times Square Remodeling

Phone: 310-990-9984

Email: tsremodeling88@gmail.com

Website: www.timessquareremodeling.com





















