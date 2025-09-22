Rimantas Petrauskas, Founder of FxMagnetic, Publishes Trading Mindset Unlocked: 10 Steps to Overcome Fear and Trade With Confidence

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates , Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trading educator and software creator Rimantas Petrauskas today announced the release of his new book, Trading Mindset Unlocked: 10 Steps to Overcome Fear and Trade with Confidence. The book is now available worldwide on Amazon and aims to help traders build the mental resilience required for success in financial markets.

While trading education often emphasizes technical systems, indicators, or signals, Petrauskas focuses on the psychological dimension—arguably the most decisive factor in a trader’s long-term performance. Trading Mindset Unlocked provides structured guidance on breaking emotional cycles such as revenge trading, overconfidence, and fear-driven decisions, which undermine even the most well-tested strategies.





“Most traders can follow a system in theory but fail to apply it in live markets because emotions take over,” said Petrauskas. “This book gives practical steps to help traders build discipline and confidence so they can finally act in alignment with their strategies.”

The book introduces ten actionable steps, including:

Stopping the cycle of revenge trading.

Building emotional discipline with repeatable habits.

Resetting focus before trading sessions using quick mental techniques.

Developing the psychological resilience needed for prop firm trading .

. Designing personal rules for long-term consistency.



Beyond technical know-how, the book emphasizes that the greatest edge in trading is often psychological. Traders who can control their impulses, maintain composure under stress, and stick to rules even during drawdowns are far more likely to achieve long-term consistency. Petrauskas underlines that this type of discipline is not innate but can be trained through structured mental exercises.

The release of Trading Mindset Unlocked comes at a time when the popularity of prop firm trading has surged. With strict risk limits and evaluation phases, funded account challenges highlight the importance of emotional discipline. Petrauskas addresses these pressures directly, offering readers mindset strategies specifically tailored to the unique demands of proprietary trading.

The book also speaks to a broader audience of retail traders who may never pursue a funded account but still struggle with the same emotional battles. By reframing losses as lessons, embracing routine, and cultivating mental resilience, readers are encouraged to shift from short-term survival toward building a sustainable trading career.

Petrauskas is widely known as the founder of FxMagnetic, a suite of trading tools used internationally by retail traders and prop firm candidates. With over a decade of experience in forex trading and trader coaching, he has helped thousands of market participants improve both strategy and mindset.

Additional details about Trading Mindset Unlocked can be found on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Trading-Mindset-Unlocked-Overcome-Confidence/dp/6090808849

About Rimantas Petrauskas

Rimantas Petrauskas is a trader, entrepreneur, and educator specializing in the intersection of trading psychology and system development. Since 2010, he has supported traders worldwide with tools, training, and coaching that emphasize both technical skill and emotional control. His FxMagnetic and Local Trade Copier software is used by traders in retail and proprietary environments across the globe.

