Vanderbilt Report Highlights Qstak Exchange: A Standards-Based, Self-Custodial Platform for Web3

BRISTOL, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vanderbilt Report announced coverage of Qstak™ Exchange, a digital-asset platform in development that combines self-custody by default, standards-based post-quantum cryptography, and a simplified, bank-like user experience.

What Sets Qstak Apart

Post-Quantum by Design. Qstak’s wallet and key-management stack is built for the quantum era, implementing NIST-standardized PQC (ML-KEM for key establishment; ML-DSA/SLH-DSA for signatures) with ETSI-style hybrid key establishment during migration. This provides crypto-agility while maintaining interoperability with today’s chains.

Self-Custody, Seamless Execution. Private keys remain on the user’s device (secure enclave/keystore). Orders are signed locally, and funds move only at execution, minimizing custodial risk while preserving exchange-grade liquidity. Qstak will publish an architecture review and recovery options ahead of launch.

Transparent, Ultra-Low Fees. Qstak targets fees as low as 0.01% on supported spot tiers—up to 10× lower than typical entry-level maker/taker rates at major exchanges. All costs, including network and fiat-rail charges, will be disclosed in a public fee comparison maintained by Qstak.

Bank-Like UX. A guided onboarding flow, human-readable addressing, and a plain-English transaction screen let users send, receive, and trade with the ease of checking a balance or paying a bill.

Initial Rollout

Qstak plans an early access rollout in Q4 2025, beginning with a closed testnet for strategic partners, security reviewers, and select early adopters. This phased release will validate PQC performance on consumer devices, benchmark custody workflows, and publish comparative fee results against leading exchanges. Broader public onboarding is targeted for Q2 2026 following independent audits and regulatory clearance.

Independent Perspective

A Vanderbilt Report spokesperson said:

“Many exchanges compete on volume. Qstak is competing on architecture—self-custody by default, PQC-ready security, and a radically simplified interface. If executed as described and validated by independent reviews, it could reset user expectations for safety and ease.”

Access the Full Whitepaper

To review the detailed cryptographic architecture, custody model, and roadmap, the full Qstak Whitepaper is available here : [Download Whitepaper]

