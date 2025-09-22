Dual Heating System, AI Interaction, and Large Screen: Firstunion Group’s Biheat Series Leads the New Direction of HTP

Shenzhen, China, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading vaporization technology company Firstunion Group officially launched its innovative heated tobacco product—the Biheat Series—at the Inter Tabac exhibition in Germany. The product series adopts the industry’s first Dual Heating System, which maximizes the activation of tobacco components, extends single-use duration, and ensures excellent taste consistency and heating efficiency. In addition, through pioneering industry applications such as AI model capabilities and large-screen interaction, Biheat accurately responds to evolving consumer demands, pioneering a new development path for HTP products and fully demonstrating Chinese enterprises’ leading strength in global HTP R&D.





Dual Heating System: A Dual Boost to Efficiency and Taste

The industry's first dual heating system represents the core technological breakthrough of the Biheat Series and is the origin of its name.

Traditional single-point heating in HTP products often results in over 30% consumable waste and "flavor inconsistency" caused by uneven heating. In contrast, the Biheat Series breaks away from the limitations of conventional single-point heating by integrating different heating technologies into one device, achieving multi-dimensional heating synergy that ensures uniform and comprehensive heat distribution.

This allows the same tobacco stick to be heated multiple times, with multiple heating modes operating simultaneously, unlocking the full value of each stick.

In terms of user experience, the Dual Heating System brings two major enhancements: Firstly, it achieves high taste consistency, ensuring that from the first puff to the last, the experience remains consistently full and pure. Secondly, it significantly extends single-use duration; tests show that a single consumable can support over 20 puffs under the Biheat system, representing over 40% efficiency improvement compared to traditional devices.

AI and Large-Screen Interaction: A Futuristic Experience

The Biheat Series is the first in the industry to seamlessly integrate AI intelligence with a large high-definition interactive screen (up to 3.42 inches), creating a smart interactive experience on HTP products akin to wearable devices.

The AI algorithm enables the device to learn users’ smoking habits in real-time—such as intensity, duration, and inhalation volume—dynamically adjusting the heating curve to ensure each puff releases the perfect flavor and satisfaction while optimizing energy efficiency.





The smart interactive screen, with its large HD display, serves as a health management hub: Key information like battery level, power mode, and puff statistics is clear at a glance; usage record data is visualized, with weekly/monthly trends automatically generated to help users manage nicotine intake; some products even support the DeepSeek AI model and voice assistant, not only responding to commands and answering questions but also providing personalized recommendations, establishing a warm companion-like relationship.





Firstunion Group has been deeply engaged in the heated tobacco field for over 10 years, having entered pan-Asian markets such as Japan, Russia, and Indonesia and received user feedback. By continuously listening to local consumers and adapting to localized needs, Firstunion remains committed to investing in R&D and driving technological iteration. As of the first quarter of 2025, the company has obtained over 2,000 patents related to heated tobacco, including more than 200 international PCT patents.

With the launch of the Biheat Series, Firstunion Group will continue to leverage its technological expertise and market insights to develop forward-looking solutions, providing the global novel tobacco industry and consumers with more innovative and healthier choices.