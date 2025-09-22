TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Ford government is privatizing our public hospitals in a move that is costing patients thousands of dollars and taking away from our local public hospital services. Everyone’s help is needed to pressure them to stop it.” That is the message brought by Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition, a network of patient advocates and public interest groups representing three quarters of a million Ontarians and more than 500 organizations concerned about protecting and improving public health care.

She went on to warn, the threat is very real: “When they privatized thousands of cataract surgeries, Doug Ford did a pre-emptive round of media promising that people would never pay with their credit card, only their OHIP card . He swore our health services would remain “100% covered” . That is untrue. Patients are now routinely charged thousands of dollars in private for-profit eye surgery clinics. Instead of stopping it, the Ford government is actually expanding its privatization.”

In response, protests across Ontario are planned as follows:

Greater Toronto Area Toronto

Wednesday, Sept 24 from 4:30 pm to 6 pm – human chain on Hospital Row (University Ave, south of College St.)

Contact: greatertorontohc@gmail.com

Mississauga

Saturday, Sept 27 at 11:15 am to 1:30 pm – Cawthra Rd & QEW overpass

Contact: Ken Cole mississaugahc@gmail.com 416-524-8335

Oshawa

Monday, Sept 29 at 1 pm – Alexandra Park near Oshawa Hospital

Contact: Lance koach_14@yahoo.com 905-431-0823 or president20226364@hotmail.com London & area London

Thursday, Sept 25 at 11 am – Wellington Rd overpass at Highway 401

Contact: Peter Bergmanis pbergmanis@rogers.com 519-860-4403

St. Thomas

Saturday, Oct 4 at 10 am – Talbot & Manitoba St, CASO Station area

Contact: Peter Bergmanis pbergmanis@rogers.com 519-860-4403 Hamilton & area Hamilton

Friday, Sept 26 at 3:30 pm – Office of MPP Monica Ciroello, 1030 Upper James Street

Contact: Janina Lebon janinalebon44@gmail.com 905-545-5514 West/Southwest Ontario Kitchener

Saturday, Oct 4 at 11 am – Sportsworld, 4285 King St E. on the public sidewalk near the Tim Hortons & the new CTV offices

Contact: Jim Stewart waterlooregionhealthcoalition@gmail.com 519-588-5841

Kincardine

Saturday, Sept 27 from 11 am to 1 pm – Kincardine Davidson Park

Contact: Brenda Scott greybrucehc@gmail.com 519-375-5812

Owen Sound

Saturday, Sept 27 from 11 am to 1 pm – Owen Sound Municipal Office, 808 2nd Ave E.

Contact: Brenda Scott greybrucehc@gmail.com 519-375-5812

Oxford County - one rally per week for the next month as follows:

Contact for all: Bryan Smith at bryasmit@oxford.net 226-228-8309 Tillsonburg

Friday, Sept 26 at 3 pm – Highway 19 & Bridge St.

Embro

Friday, Oct 3 at 3 pm – Embro Rd at Highlander

Tavistock

Friday, Oct 10 at 3 pm – Post Office, 5 Woodstock St. S.

Woodstock

Friday, Oct 17 at 3 pm – Huron St. & Dundas St.

Ingersoll

Friday, Oct 24 at 3 pm – King & Thames

Norwich

Friday, Oct 31 at 3 pm – Main St & Oxford Rd 59 Sarnia

Saturday, Sept 27 from 11 am to 1 pm – London Rd. & Murphy Rd.

Contact: June Weiss junebug111@hotmail.com

Windsor

Saturday, Sept 27 at 11 am – Ouellette Ave & Tecumseh Rd.

Contact: Patrick Hannon windsorhealthcoalition@gmail.com 519-796-0410 Eastern Ontario Kingston

Monday, 29 Sept from 4 pm to 5 pm – Bath Rd & Princess St. (also known as the traffic circle)

Contact: Joan Jardin kingstonhealthcoalition@gmail.com 613-305-2716

Last spring, the Coalition made a formal complaint to the Ford government with details and proof of payment from 50 patients who had been charged illegally and unethically in private clinics. The Ford government has not required the reimbursement of the patients, nor stopped the clinics. In fact, there is no apparent progress on the investigation. Some examples of recent patient experiences:

An 80-year old woman was told she had to make a down payment of $1,500 followed by almost $11,000 for her eye surgery in Ottawa.

A 71-year old man had to come out of retirement to work to pay for his cataract surgery.

An 85-year old widow, whose eyesight was failing, was charged almost $7,000 for her eye surgery. She had to take out a loan that she is struggling to pay back.





The Coalition warns that the Ford government plans to expand their hospital privatization to orthopedic surgeries – hips, knees, shoulders -- as well as MRIs, CTs and other diagnostics and surgeries: “The hardship caused by these user charges in the private clinics is exactly what the Canada Health Act and Ontario’s Public Medicare laws were set up to prohibit,” said Ms. Mehra. “We have held press conferences with patients who have been extra-billed, written letters, asked for meetings with the Minister and Premier. They know this is happening but unless public pressure gets strong enough, they are not only failing to stop it, they are going to expand it.”

There is an alternative. All across Ontario local hospitals have operating rooms that are closed the majority of the time because they don’t have the funds to staff up and run them. Instead of funding them, Ford is shifting more than a billion dollars a year to private clinics and for-profit staffing corporations. Privatization is not about improving wait times and health care, the Coalition notes. It is about giving government contracts to for-profit interests.

For more information: Natalie Mehra, executive director (416) 230-6402 (cell).