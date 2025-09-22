Bonaventure Senior Living Elevates Retirement Living Through Personalized Care and Vibrant Communities

SALEM, OREGON , Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonaventure Senior Living has unveiled sweeping new measures this week to enrich the lives of older adults across its Pacific Northwest locations. By combining personalized care with dynamic social opportunities, the company seeks to uplift the daily experience of its residents. The message is clear: aging can be joyful, connected, and full of possibility.

“We want every resident to feel valued, respected, and inspired to live each day with purpose,” said a Bonaventure Senior Living spokesperson. “At communities like North Creek by Bonaventure, our goal is to create environments where seniors build meaningful connections and join enriching activities with compassionate, individualized support,” the spokesperson added.



That dedication comes to life at Cedar Ridge by Bonaventure and its sister residence in North Creek, where residents join activities and wellness programs that nurture emotional, social, and physical well-being. These locations feature chef-prepared meals, spacious private apartments, and inviting common spaces that foster social connection and comfort. Residents can also choose from a full calendar of activities, including exercise classes, arts and crafts, gardening, group outings, and live entertainment, shaping days filled with purpose, engagement, and joy.

A similar spirit defines life at Bonaventure of East Wenatchee, where the company’s approach centers on building relationships and fostering connections, helping residents feel a strong sense of community. Thoughtful amenities such as restaurant-style dining, personalized care services, and engaging daily activities encourage seniors to live with confidence and joy.

Personal choice and well-being also stand out at Silver Creek by Bonaventure, where seniors experience the full benefits of independent living alongside premium amenities like fitness centers, walking paths, and communal lounges that spark connection and convenience. Meanwhile, Bonaventure’s memory care services, highlighted at The Iris Memory Care, offer person-centered care, low staff ratios, and therapies like animal and aromatherapy in safe, home-like settings.

This resident-first philosophy shines at Olympic Place by Bonaventure, where residents experience Bonaventure’s Retirement Perfected™ vision, days shaped not by limitations, but by what they choose to pursue. By handling daily tasks like household chores, cleaning, and laundry, as well as arranging transportation and planning events, Bonaventure frees residents to embrace the remarkable. Joy can come from exploring new hobbies, hosting friends in welcoming common spaces, or savoring luxury dining under a sunset, and each day offers both choice and delight.

Bonaventure Senior Living continues to redefine retirement living by blending personalized care with vibrant community life across the Pacific Northwest. Families and industry experts praise the company for seamless transitions through independent, assisted, and memory care, helping residents age with confidence while staying in familiar surroundings. This elevated approach is evident at communities such as Spring Creek by Bonaventure and throughout its entire network, where seniors are empowered to embrace each day with purpose, connection, and joy.

About Bonaventure Senior Living

Bonaventure Senior Living creates welcoming environments where seniors enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle supported by personalized care. With locations across the Pacific Northwest, the company provides independent living, assisted living, and memory care options tailored to individual needs. Its mission is to empower older adults to live life on their own terms in an environment that nurtures well-being and connection.

