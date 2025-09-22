Suntria Named a 2025 Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World

Tempe, AZ , Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading solar energy contractor Suntria has been recognized as a 2025 Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World, marking another milestone achievement for the company amid a transformative period for the renewable energy industry. Despite anticipated federal program cuts that may impact the sector's recent growth trajectory, Suntria continues to demonstrate excellence in solar installation and development services.





Suntria is officially a Top 10 Residential Solar Company in the U.S

The solar industry achieved unprecedented success in 2024, recording the largest single-year capacity addition to the grid by any energy technology in over two decades. As one of the nation's premier solar contractors, Suntria contributed significantly to this historic achievement, helping to install nearly 50 GW of new solar capacity nationwide.

Recognition Among Elite Solar Contractors

The Top Solar Contractors List represents the most prestigious annual ranking of solar energy contractors in the United States. Compiled by industry-leading magazine Solar Power World, this comprehensive listing recognizes solar contractors who are actively decarbonizing the grid and promoting locally-sourced energy solutions. Suntria's inclusion on this list underscores its position as a trusted solar contractor delivering exceptional results across multiple market segments.

Companies featured on the Top Solar Contractors List are meticulously categorized by service type (including developer, electrical subcontractor, EPC, installation subcontractor, installer, and sales partner), market focus (commercial, community solar, residential, utility), and state-by-state rankings based on 2024 installed capacity measured in kWDC. Suntria proudly ranks at No. [Rank] nationally, reflecting its substantial contributions to America's solar infrastructure.

"At a time when the federal government is doing everything it can to cut solar power down, the gigawatts put up by our 2025 Top Solar Contractors emphasize just how crucial it is to our nation's energy mix," said Kelsey Misbrener, managing editor of Solar Power World. "From the smallest residential projects to the largest utility-scale solar farms, these installations are keeping the lights on and keeping power affordable. We're thrilled to recognize another outstanding class of Top Solar Contractors, including industry leaders like Suntria."

Suntria's Growing Impact as a Solar Energy Contractor

With solar and storage systems accounting for 84% of all new electric generating capacity added to the U.S. grid in 2024, Suntria has positioned itself at the forefront of the clean energy transition. The company's expertise as a solar energy contractor spans residential, commercial, and utility-scale projects, demonstrating versatility and technical excellence across all market segments.

Suntria employs over 200 dedicated professionals who collectively installed solar power on thousands of households throughout 2024. Since its founding in 2007, Suntria has helped thousands of homeowners save with solar energy, establishing itself as one of the most experienced solar contractors in the industry. The company built a name in the community for technical expertise and quality workmanship.

Leading the Future of Solar Installation

As the renewable energy landscape evolves, Suntria remains committed to advancing solar technology adoption and maintaining its status among top-tier solar contractors. The company's comprehensive approach to solar project development, from initial consultation through installation and maintenance, has earned it a reputation for excellence and reliability.

"Being recognized as a Top Solar Contractor reflects Suntria's unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction," said Cody Veibell - Suntria’s CEO. "As we navigate the changing regulatory environment, Suntria will continue to lead by example, demonstrating how professional solar contractors can drive the clean energy transition while delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Industry Outlook and Suntria's Strategic Position

While solar energy contractors nationwide prepare for potential policy shifts, the fundamental demand for renewable energy solutions continues to accelerate. Suntria's proven track record and technical expertise position the company to thrive regardless of short-term regulatory changes. The company's focus on efficiency, quality, and customer service has established Suntria as a preferred solar contractor for projects of all sizes.

Suntria is not only staying ahead of the curve as one of the best solar companies in the United States, but it is also continually searching for ways to improve its services and offerings. Since Cody Veibell took over as CEO, the company has undergone a complete overhaul in terms of service, ratings, and offerings. This is evident in their new top-rated reviews and the addition of in-house roofing services. Suntria appears to be redefining what it means to be a solar contractor and what it takes to deliver service that exceeds expectations.

About Suntria

Suntria is a leading solar energy contractor dedicated to accelerating the adoption of clean, renewable energy across the United States. With 18+ years of experience and thousands of successful installations, Suntria combines technical expertise with exceptional customer service to deliver solar solutions that meet the unique needs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale clients. Learn more at suntria.com.

