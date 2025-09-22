Altimmune, Inc. Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Altimmune Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 6, 2025 – ALT

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Altimmune, Inc. ("Altimmune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Altimmune investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 10, 2023 and June 25, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/altimmune-inc-lawsuit-submission-form-2?prid=168433&wire=3

ALT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, on June 26, 2025, Altimmune published a press release announcing topline results from the IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial of Pemvidutide in the Treatment of MASH. While defendants had continuously provided inflated expectations ahead of these results, the analysis showed a pointed failure by the Company to achieve statistical significance in its analysis of the fibrosis reduction primary endpoint in its IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial. In particular, while a positive trend in fibrosis improvement was observed, statistical significance was not met due to a higher-than-expected placebo response. When questioned about this concerning miss, defendants answered indifferently, attributing this result to the Phase 2 nature of the trial and stated that Altimmune was hoping for better results following the Phase 3 trial. Following this news, the price of Altimmune’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $7.71 per share on June 25, 2025, Altimmune’s stock price fell to $3.61 per share on June 26, 2025, a decline of 53.2% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Altimmune during the relevant time frame, you have until October 6, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com