Investors in Snap Inc. Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before October 20, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – SNAP

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Snap Inc. ("Snap" or the "Company") (NYSE: SNAP) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Snap investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 29, 2025 and August 5, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/snap-inc-lawsuit-submission-form-2?prid=168444&wire=3

SNAP investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Snap’s advertising revenue growth rate; notably, that, due to Snap’s own execution failure, it had significantly declined from 9% in the first quarter to only 1% in April. On August 5, 2025, Snap announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, disclosing a deceleration in advertising revenue growth. The Company attributed the slowdown to “an issue related to our ad platform, the timing of Ramadan and the effects of the de minimis changes.” Following this news, the price of Snap’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $9.39 per share on August 5, 2025, Snap’s stock price fell to $7.78 per share on August 6, 2025, a decline of about 17.15% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Snap during the relevant time frame, you have until October 20, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

