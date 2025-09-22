Green Fuels Operating and Energy Rogue Establish Strategic Agreement Securing Crude Supply and Refined Product Marketing for US & International Net-Zero Refinery Network





Energy Rogue LLC Secures Crude Supply and Product Marketing for Net-Zero Refineries

Agreement covers over 250,000 barrels per day of crude supply and future marketing of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, SAF, bunker fuel, and asphalt

Edmond, OK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Fuels Operating (GFO), a subsidiary of Clean Refineries Inc., today announced it has entered into strategic agreements with Energy Rogue LLC to manage crude oil supply and refined product marketing for GFO's planned network of twelve Net-Zero Emissions Technology (NZET) refineries across the United States.





Energy Rogue - a NEW way for Energy Markets

Under the agreements, Energy Rogue will:

Acquire crude oil supply for all GFO refineries, targeting more than 250,000 barrels per day from multiple basins including Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Eagle Ford, Wyoming, and Alaska.

for all GFO refineries, targeting more than from multiple basins including Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Eagle Ford, Wyoming, and Alaska. Market and sell refined products, including gasoline, diesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), jet fuel, marine bunker fuels, and asphalt, into both regional and global markets once facilities come online.

including gasoline, diesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), jet fuel, marine bunker fuels, and asphalt, into both regional and global markets once facilities come online. Provide hedging and risk management expertise to help manage crack spread exposure, supporting GFO’s financial performance during development and operations.

to help manage crack spread exposure, supporting GFO’s financial performance during development and operations. Lead public relations and market outreach, leveraging Energy Rogue’s internationally recognized brand to build awareness and attract counterparties ahead of refinery start-up.

Positioning for Execution

These agreements formalize the commercial responsibilities underpinning GFO’s Net-Zero refining strategy, ensuring both supply and offtake channels are ready as each refinery site advances through engineering, permitting, and construction.

“This is a transformative technology that will alter the entire energy value chain,” said Brian Pieri, Founder of Energy Rogue. “Lower operating costs with lower emissions — this is the perfect technology at the perfect time. We are thrilled to be a part of a cleaner environment and meeting the energy needs for our economy.”

Creating the “New Way” for Energy Markets

GFO’s planned refinery network will deploy Clean Refineries’ patented NZET system, which operates at lower temperatures and pressures than conventional refining, reducing emissions to just 3% of traditional facilities.

“Partnering with Energy Rogue leverages our focus on how we are bridging technology to create the NEW WAY energy markets work,” said Derek Williamson, President of Green Fuels Operating. “More profit, less emissions, better products for our economy — this is the kind of supply and offtake strategy that ensures we’re ready to execute.”

Local and Global Impact

With sites under development in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Wyoming, and Alaska, GFO’s projects are designed to strengthen domestic energy independence, create jobs, and deliver cleaner fuels into both regional and global markets.

About Green Fuels Operating

Green Fuels Operating (GFO), a subsidiary of Clean Refineries Inc., is the commercial operating arm responsible for developing and managing Net-Zero Emissions Technology (NZET) refineries. GFO oversees supply, logistics, product marketing, and financial risk management across its portfolio of refineries.

About Energy Rogue LLC

Energy Rogue LLC is a provider of innovative, data-driven insights for energy professionals. The company specializes in analyzing oil, natural gas, NGL, refined products, and renewable energy markets. With its flagship platform, Rogue Edge®, and international brand presence, Energy Rogue brings clarity, risk management expertise, and market intelligence to counterparties across the global energy value chain.

Media Inquiries:



Clean Refineries Inc.

info@greenfuelsop.com | 580-819-1516

Energy Rogue LLC

Brian Pieri, Founder

brian@energyrogue.com | 720-583-4270