Nutex Health Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations – Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky for More Information – NUTX

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Nutex Health Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 8, 2024 and August 14, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/nutex-health-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=168451&wire=3

NUTX investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) HaloMD, a third-party IDR vendor, was achieving lucrative arbitration results for Nutex by engaging in a coordinated scheme to defraud insurance companies; (ii) as a result, to the extent that they were the product of fraudulent conduct, revenues attributable to the Company’s engagement with HaloMD in the IDR process were unsustainable; (iii) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (iv) as a result, the Company was unable to effectively account for the treatment of certain of its stock based compensation obligations; (v) as a result, Nutex improperly calculated these stock based compensation obligations as equity rather than liabilities; (vi) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; (vii) accordingly, Nutex’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (viii) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Nutex Health Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until October 21, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

