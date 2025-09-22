NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today confirmed it has raised over $14 million in its ongoing presale, with more than 13,500 investors participating to date. The achievement is now being reflected in market sentiment updates, where the project is drawing mentions as a Bitcoin alternative with early traction.

Presale Snapshot

Capital raised: $14 million+



$14 million+ Participants: 13,500+ investors



13,500+ investors Allocation sold: 75% completed



75% completed Launch price: $0.007 per token



With its incremental price stages and scarcity-driven tokenomics, MAGACOIN FINANCE has reinforced demand while preparing for exchange listings.





Bitcoin as Market Backdrop

Bitcoin remains the anchor of the crypto market, though its size limits rapid percentage gains. Market sentiment updates increasingly mention MAGACOIN FINANCE as a smaller-cap alternative capable of sharper upside if momentum continues.





Why Mentions Are Growing

$14 million presale milestone.



Global early adoption.



Visibility in Bitcoin-related sentiment updates.



Conclusion

Bitcoin continues to dominate market attention, but MAGACOIN FINANCE’s inclusion in sentiment reports reflects how measurable presale progress is giving new entrants recognition as alternatives in 2025.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With strong early-stage traction, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

