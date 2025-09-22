Kratos Promotes Brian Shepard to Chief Information Officer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets, announced today that Brian Shepard has been appointed as Chief Information Officer of the Company. In his capacity as CIO, Mr. Shepard will be responsible for all information technology of the Company, including information security, information compliance and data communications.

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos, said, “Brian has been an integral part of Kratos since 2006, leading major initiatives across IT, cybersecurity, and enterprise technology delivery. His promotion to Chief Information Officer is a recognition of his outstanding leadership, deep institutional knowledge, and proven track record of driving innovation and operational excellence. As Kratos continues to grow, Brian’s vision and expertise will be critical in strengthening our IT and cybersecurity backbone to support our mission and our customers.”

Mr. Shepard has over 30 years of experience in the information technology field, including the last 20 years working in various capacities at Kratos. Since 2021, Mr. Shepard has held the position of Vice President of Information Technology, where he has led the growth and maturation of the Company’s IT organization and has worked closely with Corporate personnel and each of Kratos’ business units to build results-focused IT solutions that align with the Company’s mission, vision and values.

Brian Shepard, Chief Information Officer, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, said, “I am honored to take on the role of CIO after nearly two decades with Kratos. Having had the privilege to help shape our IT, cybersecurity, and enterprise technology organizations, I look forward to building on that foundation to further modernize our systems, strengthen cybersecurity resilience, and align our technology investments with Kratos’ mission to deliver affordable, high-performance defense solutions. I’m proud to continue serving this company and its critical role in advancing national security.”

Prior to Kratos, Mr. Shepard was the Director of Infrastructure of Haverstick Consulting, which was acquired by Kratos in 2006. Prior to entering the commercial business world, Mr. Shepard served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He has a bachelor’s in management information systems from Marymount University.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Claire Cantrell

claire.cantrell@kratosdefense.com



Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com