DeFi Development Corp. Promotes Dan Kang to Chief Strategy Officer

BOCA RATON, FL , Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company” or “DeFi Dev Corp.”), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced the promotion of Dan Kang to the role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

Since joining DFDV, Kang has played a key role in the Company’s fundraising, market positioning, and investor engagement efforts. His leadership has helped drive DFDV’s capital formation strategy, international expansion efforts, and communications with both institutional investors and the broader Solana community.

“Dan has been a driving force behind DFDV’s growth and visibility, and his promotion to Chief Strategy Officer reflects the critical role he plays in shaping our long-term trajectory,” said Joseph Onorati, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Development Corp. “He will continue to lead investor relations, but his remit now extends more broadly to the Company’s overall strategic direction.”

In his expanded role, Kang will lead the Company’s global strategy, corporate development, and capital markets initiatives while continuing to serve as Head of Investor Relations, where he has helped establish DFDV as the benchmark Solana treasury vehicle in public markets.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com

Media Contact:

press@defidevcorp.com