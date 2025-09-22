Firefly Aerospace Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results After Historic IPO

Company increased backlog to $1.3 billion by end of July and bolstered balance sheet; FAA cleared Alpha for return to flight





Firefly Aerospace rang the Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite on August 7, 2025.

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY), a market leading space and defense technology company, today issued financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“Firefly’s historic IPO last month reflects the bold culture of our generational company, which delivers on the most challenging missions in space,” said Firefly Aerospace CEO Jason Kim. “We’re pleased to announce our initial quarterly results as a public company, reflecting the steady progress across our launch and spacecraft products.”



Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Additional Recent Highlights

Raised $933.1 million in net proceeds from Initial Public Offering of common stock and listed and began trading on the Nasdaq on August 7, 2025.

NASA awarded Blue Ghost Mission 4 contract worth $176.7 million for lunar payload delivery on July 29, 2025, increasing Firefly's total backlog to approximately $1.3 billion.

As of September 22, 2025, reached 95 hot fire tests of the Miranda engine, which will power the debut launch of Eclipse which is expected to take place as early as next year.

FAA issued Return to Flight determination for Alpha on August 26, 2025, with Firefly working to determine the next available launch window for Alpha Flight 7.

NASA awarded $10 million contract addendum on September 22, 2025, for acquisition of additional lunar data collected beyond the initial contractual requirements for Blue Ghost Mission 1.





“We’re ramping our flight cadence and have several Alpha vehicles in production to meet the strong demand for launch services, especially for responsive national security missions and our best-in-class customers,” Kim added.



2025 Full-Year Guidance

Firefly expects 2025 full-year revenue to be between $133 million and $145 million.





Conference Call

Firefly will host a conference call today at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its second quarter financial results, as well as provide Firefly’s full year outlook.

The live webcast and accompanying presentation, as well as a replay of the webcast, will be available on Firefly’s Investor Relations website: investors.fireflyspace.com .

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company that enables government and commercial customers to launch, land, and operate in space – anywhere, anytime. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the only commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice. Firefly is also the only company to achieve a fully successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly’s engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation. The company’s small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles are built with common flight-proven technologies to enable speed, reliability, and cost efficiencies for each mission from low Earth orbit to the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com . Firefly utilizes its website as a means to distribute material information about the company to the public.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Research and Development, Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative, Non-GAAP Other Expense, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of Firefly’s performance or cash flows as reported under U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently by other companies in our industry and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

Firefly believes non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into the Company’s ongoing performance. Therefore, Firefly provides this information to investors for a more consistent basis of comparison and to help them evaluate the Company’s ongoing performance and liquidity and to enable more meaningful period to period comparisons.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted for interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on disposal of fixed assets, transaction costs, and other expenses. In addition to net loss, we use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our business, measure its performance, and make strategic decisions.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management, investors, and analysts in assessing our financial performance and results of operations across reporting periods by excluding items we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Net loss is the U.S. GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

We define Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as operating expenses, less stock-based compensation expense, one-time costs related to the IPO, and loss on disposal of fixed assets. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides investors with meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations by excluding items of income or loss to present it in accordance with how management manages the business.

Non-GAAP Research and Development

We define Non-GAAP Research and Development as research and development less stock-based compensation expense. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides investors with meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations by excluding items of income or loss to present it in accordance with how management manages the business.

Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative

We define Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative as selling, general and administrative less stock-based compensation expense and one-time costs related to the IPO. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides investors with meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations by excluding items of income or loss to present it in accordance with how management manages the business.

Non-GAAP Other Expense

We define Non-GAAP Other Expense as other expense less change in fair value of warrant liabilities and certain other items that are not expected to recur in the future. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides investors with meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations by excluding items of income or loss to present it in accordance with how management manages the business.

Free Cash Flow

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash used in operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that Free Cash Flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from or used in operations that, after purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including continuous investment in our business and strengthening our balance sheet.

Free Cash Flow has limitations as a liquidity measure, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our cash flows as reported under U.S. GAAP. Free Cash Flow may be affected in the near to medium term by the timing of capital investments, fluctuations in our growth and the effect of such fluctuations on working capital, and changes in our cash conversion cycle.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 15,549 $ 21,071 $ 71,404 $ 29,388 Cost of sales 11,554 18,120 65,189 28,360 Gross profit 3,995 2,951 6,215 1,028 Operating expenses Research and development 45,774 39,544 93,786 77,179 Selling, general, and administrative 12,571 12,288 25,323 21,868 Loss on disposal of fixed assets — 19 — 22 Total operating expenses 58,345 51,851 119,109 99,069 Loss from operations (54,350 ) (48,900 ) (112,894 ) (98,041 ) Other expense Interest expense, net (5,237 ) (3,738 ) (10,401 ) (7,491 ) Other expense, net (4,191 ) (815 ) (576 ) (692 ) Total other expense, net (9,428 ) (4,553 ) (10,977 ) (8,183 ) Loss before provision for income taxes $ (63,778 ) $ (53,453 ) $ (123,871 ) $ (106,224 ) Provision for income taxes — — — — Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (63,778 ) $ (53,453 ) $ (123,871 ) $ (106,224 ) Less: Accretion of dividends of Series C Preferred Stock 5,363 5,296 10,942 10,515 Less: Accretion of dividends of Series D-1 Preferred Stock 10,856 — 17,465 — Less: Accretion of dividends of Series D-3 Preferred Stock 266 — 266 — Net loss available to common stockholders $ (80,263 ) $ (58,749 ) $ (152,544 ) $ (116,739 ) Net loss per common share Basic and diluted $ (5.78 ) $ (4.60 ) $ (11.17 ) $ (9.24 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 13,877 12,765 13,659 12,630



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 205,286 $ 123,431 Restricted cash, current 829 424 Accounts receivable, net 5,638 1,004 Advanced payments, current 13,626 52,404 Other current assets 8,730 3,454 Total current assets 234,109 180,717 Advanced payments, less current portion 41,770 41,770 Property and equipment, net 138,654 135,575 Restricted cash, less current portion 15,428 13,703 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 14,366 14,604 Right-of-use assets - finance leases 4,585 3,708 Goodwill 17,097 17,097 Other noncurrent assets 784 158 Total assets $ 466,793 $ 407,332 Liabilities, temporary equity, and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 32,877 $ 37,633 Accounts payable - related parties 441 86 Accrued expenses 16,664 14,419 Operating lease liability, current 316 1,128 Finance lease liability, current 1,067 856 Deferred revenue, current 82,706 108,069 Notes payable, current 6,869 6,349 Other current liabilities 6,495 10,837 Total current liabilities 147,435 179,377 Operating lease liability, less current portion 15,215 16,466 Finance lease liability, less current portion 2,528 1,996 Deferred revenue, less current portion 75,824 45,904 Notes payable, less current portion 123,479 124,079 Notes payable, less current portion - related parties 18,079 17,524 Warrant liability 9,177 4,070 Other liabilities, less current portion 19,681 25,956 Total liabilities $ 411,418 $ 415,372 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 65,408 and 51,033 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 52,543 and 41,588 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; $1,599,250 and $1,227,158 liquidation preference as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 973,371 759,582 Stockholders' deficit Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 168,772 and 154,397 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 14,008 and 13,241 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 2 1 Additional paid-in capital, net of issuance costs — — Accumulated deficit (917,998 ) (767,623 ) Total stockholders' deficit (917,996 ) (767,622 ) Total liabilities, temporary equity, and stockholders' deficit $ 466,793 $ 407,332



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited; in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (123,871 ) $ (106,224 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,916 3,037 Loss on sale of fixed assets — 22 Stock-based compensation 1,191 834 Change in fair value of warrant liability 5,107 (31 ) Non-cash interest expense 3,586 4,088 Non-cash inventory write-off — 247 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,634 ) (3,660 ) Advanced payments 38,778 (16,261 ) Other assets (4,238 ) 6,303 Accounts payable (3,344 ) 3,320 Accounts payable - related parties 355 701 Accrued expenses 2,245 119 Other liabilities (11,190 ) 19,334 Right-of-use assets 986 1,744 Lease liabilities (2,063 ) (3,323 ) Deferred revenue 4,557 8,935 Net cash used in operating activities $ (84,619 ) $ (80,815 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (11,837 ) (21,834 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (11,837 ) $ (21,834 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock 184,116 22,186 Principal payments on finance leases (883 ) (398 ) Proceeds from notes payable — 24,599 Payments on notes payable (3,195 ) (1,008 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (575 ) (2,001 ) Proceeds from repayment of employee note 383 123 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 595 315 Net cash provided by financing activities $ 180,441 $ 43,816 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 83,985 $ (58,833 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash Balance, beginning of period 137,558 95,146 Balance, end of period $ 221,543 $ 36,313 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 205,286 $ 21,865 Restricted cash, current 829 2,470 Restricted cash, non-current 15,428 11,978 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 221,543 $ 36,313 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 11,101 $ 10,666 Non-cash investing and financing activities Property and equipment additions in accounts payable $ 1,413 $ 560 Capitalized interest (paid-in-kind) $ 573 $ — Issuance of debt in exchange of software licenses $ 664 $ — Right-of-use asset acquired in exchange for finance lease liabilities $ 1,625 $ 339



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited; in thousands)

The following tables present reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Research and Development, Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Other Expense, and Free Cash Flow to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net loss $ (63,778 ) $ (53,453 ) $ (123,871 ) $ (106,224 ) Adjusted for: Interest expense, net 5,237 3,738 10,401 7,491 Depreciation and amortization 3,920 1,541 7,916 3,037 Stock-based compensation expense 760 425 1,191 834 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 4,191 31 5,107 31 Loss on disposal of fixed assets — 19 — 22 One-time costs related to the IPO (1) 1,767 — 4,220 — Other — 8 — 33 Adjusted EBITDA $ (47,903 ) $ (47,691 ) $ (95,036 ) $ (94,776 ) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Research and development $ 45,774 $ 39,544 $ 93,786 $ 77,179 Stock-based compensation expense (177 ) (118 ) (295 ) (242 ) Non-GAAP Research and Development $ 45,597 $ 39,426 $ 93,491 $ 76,937 Selling, general, and administrative $ 12,571 $ 12,288 $ 25,323 $ 21,868 Stock-based compensation expense (583 ) (307 ) (896 ) (592 ) One-time costs related to the IPO (1) (1,767 ) — (4,220 ) — Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative $ 10,221 $ 11,981 $ 20,207 $ 21,276 Operating expenses $ 58,345 $ 51,851 $ 119,109 $ 99,069 Stock-based compensation expense (760 ) (425 ) (1,191 ) (834 ) One-time costs related to the IPO (1) (1,767 ) - (4,220 ) — Loss on disposal of fixed assets — (19 ) — (22 ) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 55,818 $ 51,407 $ 113,698 $ 98,213 Other expense $ 9,428 $ 4,553 $ 10,977 $ 8,183 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (4,191 ) (31 ) (5,107 ) (31 ) Other — (8 ) — (33 ) Non-GAAP Other Expense $ 5,237 $ 4,514 $ 5,870 $ 8,119 (1) Represents costs incurred related to the IPO that do not meet the direct and incremental criteria per SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin Topic 5.A to be charged against the gross proceeds of the transaction, but are not expected to recur in the future. For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net cash used in operating activities $ (28,082 ) $ (20,232 ) $ (84,619 ) $ (80,815 ) Purchases of property and equipment (9,183 ) (17,331 ) (11,837 ) (21,834 ) Free Cash Flow $ (37,265 ) $ (37,563 ) $ (96,456 ) $ (102,649 )



