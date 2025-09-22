Firefly Aerospace Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results After Historic IPO

Company increased backlog to $1.3 billion by end of July and bolstered balance sheet; FAA cleared Alpha for return to flight

Firefly Aerospace rang the Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite on August 7, 2025.

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY), a market leading space and defense technology company, today issued financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“Firefly’s historic IPO last month reflects the bold culture of our generational company, which delivers on the most challenging missions in space,” said Firefly Aerospace CEO Jason Kim. “We’re pleased to announce our initial quarterly results as a public company, reflecting the steady progress across our launch and spacecraft products.”

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • CEO Jason Kim testified before Congress on the success of Blue Ghost Mission 1 and the critical future of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.
  • Blue Ghost Mission 2 structures entered assembly in Firefly’s spacecraft cleanroom after completing the Integration Readiness Review, with first payload delivery accepted.
  • United Arab Emirates’ Rashid 2 Rover announced as an international payload customer on Blue Ghost Mission 2.
  • Elytra Mission 3 contract awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit for a 2027 national security mission.
  • Ocula high-resolution imaging service unveiled, providing more than five years of commercial services in lunar orbit via Firefly’s Elytra spacecraft supporting each upcoming Blue Ghost mission.
  • Sweden signed Technology Safeguards Agreement with the U.S., clearing the way for Alpha launches from Esrange Space Center through Firefly’s partnership with the Swedish Space Corporation.
  • Northrop Grumman invested $50 million in preferred equity, backing Firefly’s long-term Eclipse™ launch vehicle partnership with additional financial support.

Additional Recent Highlights

  • Raised $933.1 million in net proceeds from Initial Public Offering of common stock and listed and began trading on the Nasdaq on August 7, 2025.
  • NASA awarded Blue Ghost Mission 4 contract worth $176.7 million for lunar payload delivery on July 29, 2025, increasing Firefly's total backlog to approximately $1.3 billion.
  • As of September 22, 2025, reached 95 hot fire tests of the Miranda engine, which will power the debut launch of Eclipse which is expected to take place as early as next year.
  • FAA issued Return to Flight determination for Alpha on August 26, 2025, with Firefly working to determine the next available launch window for Alpha Flight 7.
  • NASA awarded $10 million contract addendum on September 22, 2025, for acquisition of additional lunar data collected beyond the initial contractual requirements for Blue Ghost Mission 1.

“We’re ramping our flight cadence and have several Alpha vehicles in production to meet the strong demand for launch services, especially for responsive national security missions and our best-in-class customers,” Kim added.

2025 Full-Year Guidance

  • Firefly expects 2025 full-year revenue to be between $133 million and $145 million.

Conference Call

Firefly will host a conference call today at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its second quarter financial results, as well as provide Firefly’s full year outlook.

The live webcast and accompanying presentation, as well as a replay of the webcast, will be available on Firefly’s Investor Relations website: investors.fireflyspace.com.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company that enables government and commercial customers to launch, land, and operate in space – anywhere, anytime. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the only commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice. Firefly is also the only company to achieve a fully successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly’s engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation. The company’s small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles are built with common flight-proven technologies to enable speed, reliability, and cost efficiencies for each mission from low Earth orbit to the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com. Firefly utilizes its website as a means to distribute material information about the company to the public.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning Firefly. Statements included in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects, assumptions or future events or performance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. In particular, our guidance, outlook and forecasts for full-year 2025, statements about the markets in which we operate, including growth of our various markets, statements about potential new products and product innovation, our ability or expectations to establish new partnerships, our expectations regarding new vehicle launches and launch timelines, and our ability to retain existing customers and maintain their bookings are forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Various risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to: our failure to manage our growth effectively and our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the potential for delayed or failed launches, and any failure of our launch vehicles and spacecraft to operate as intended; our inability to manufacture our launch vehicles, landers, or orbital vehicles at a quantity and quality that our customers demand; the hazards and operational risks that our products and service offerings are exposed to, including the wide and unique range of risks due to the unpredictability of space; the market for commercial launch services for small- and medium-sized payloads not achieving the growth potential we expect; our dependence on contracts entered into in the ordinary course of business and our dependence on major customers and vendors; a loss of, or default by, one or more of our major customers, or a material adverse change in any such customer’s business or financial condition, could materially reduce our revenues and backlog; uncertain global macro-economic and political conditions, including the implementation of tariffs; disruptions in U.S. government operations and funding and budgetary priorities of the U.S. government; the failure of our information technology systems, physical or electronic security protections; the inability to operate Alpha at our anticipated launch rate (including due to potential regulatory delays) or finalize the development and delivery of Eclipse; our failure to establish and maintain important relationships with government agencies and prime contractors; the inability to realize our backlog; evolving government laws and regulations; our ability to remediate the material weakness with respect to our internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; our ability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting in the future; and other factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary from the estimates provided. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Research and Development, Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative, Non-GAAP Other Expense, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of Firefly’s performance or cash flows as reported under U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently by other companies in our industry and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

Firefly believes non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into the Company’s ongoing performance. Therefore, Firefly provides this information to investors for a more consistent basis of comparison and to help them evaluate the Company’s ongoing performance and liquidity and to enable more meaningful period to period comparisons.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted for interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on disposal of fixed assets, transaction costs, and other expenses. In addition to net loss, we use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our business, measure its performance, and make strategic decisions.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management, investors, and analysts in assessing our financial performance and results of operations across reporting periods by excluding items we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Net loss is the U.S. GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

We define Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as operating expenses, less stock-based compensation expense, one-time costs related to the IPO, and loss on disposal of fixed assets. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides investors with meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations by excluding items of income or loss to present it in accordance with how management manages the business.

Non-GAAP Research and Development

We define Non-GAAP Research and Development as research and development less stock-based compensation expense. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides investors with meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations by excluding items of income or loss to present it in accordance with how management manages the business.

Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative

We define Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative as selling, general and administrative less stock-based compensation expense and one-time costs related to the IPO. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides investors with meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations by excluding items of income or loss to present it in accordance with how management manages the business.

Non-GAAP Other Expense

We define Non-GAAP Other Expense as other expense less change in fair value of warrant liabilities and certain other items that are not expected to recur in the future. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides investors with meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations by excluding items of income or loss to present it in accordance with how management manages the business.

Free Cash Flow

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash used in operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that Free Cash Flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from or used in operations that, after purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including continuous investment in our business and strengthening our balance sheet.

Free Cash Flow has limitations as a liquidity measure, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our cash flows as reported under U.S. GAAP. Free Cash Flow may be affected in the near to medium term by the timing of capital investments, fluctuations in our growth and the effect of such fluctuations on working capital, and changes in our cash conversion cycle.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

  For the Three Months
Ended June 30,		  For the Six Months
Ended June 30,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenue $15,549  $21,071  $71,404  $29,388 
Cost of sales  11,554   18,120   65,189   28,360 
Gross profit  3,995   2,951   6,215   1,028 
Operating expenses            
Research and development  45,774   39,544   93,786   77,179 
Selling, general, and administrative  12,571   12,288   25,323   21,868 
Loss on disposal of fixed assets     19      22 
Total operating expenses  58,345   51,851   119,109   99,069 
Loss from operations  (54,350)  (48,900)  (112,894)  (98,041)
Other expense            
Interest expense, net  (5,237)  (3,738)  (10,401)  (7,491)
Other expense, net  (4,191)  (815)  (576)  (692)
Total other expense, net  (9,428)  (4,553)  (10,977)  (8,183)
Loss before provision for income taxes $(63,778) $(53,453) $(123,871) $(106,224)
Provision for income taxes            
Net loss and comprehensive loss $(63,778) $(53,453) $(123,871) $(106,224)
Less: Accretion of dividends of Series C Preferred Stock  5,363   5,296   10,942   10,515 
Less: Accretion of dividends of Series D-1 Preferred Stock  10,856      17,465    
Less: Accretion of dividends of Series D-3 Preferred Stock  266      266    
Net loss available to common stockholders $(80,263) $(58,749) $(152,544) $(116,739)
             
Net loss per common share            
Basic and diluted $(5.78) $(4.60) $(11.17) $(9.24)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding            
Basic and diluted  13,877   12,765   13,659   12,630 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

  June 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $205,286  $123,431 
Restricted cash, current  829   424 
Accounts receivable, net  5,638   1,004 
Advanced payments, current  13,626   52,404 
Other current assets  8,730   3,454 
Total current assets  234,109   180,717 
Advanced payments, less current portion  41,770   41,770 
Property and equipment, net  138,654   135,575 
Restricted cash, less current portion  15,428   13,703 
Right-of-use assets - operating leases  14,366   14,604 
Right-of-use assets - finance leases  4,585   3,708 
Goodwill  17,097   17,097 
Other noncurrent assets  784   158 
Total assets $466,793  $407,332 
       
Liabilities, temporary equity, and stockholders' deficit      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $32,877  $37,633 
Accounts payable - related parties  441   86 
Accrued expenses  16,664   14,419 
Operating lease liability, current  316   1,128 
Finance lease liability, current  1,067   856 
Deferred revenue, current  82,706   108,069 
Notes payable, current  6,869   6,349 
Other current liabilities  6,495   10,837 
Total current liabilities  147,435   179,377 
Operating lease liability, less current portion  15,215   16,466 
Finance lease liability, less current portion  2,528   1,996 
Deferred revenue, less current portion  75,824   45,904 
Notes payable, less current portion  123,479   124,079 
Notes payable, less current portion - related parties  18,079   17,524 
Warrant liability  9,177   4,070 
Other liabilities, less current portion  19,681   25,956 
Total liabilities $411,418  $415,372 
Commitments and contingencies      
Temporary equity      
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 65,408 and 51,033 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 52,543 and 41,588 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; $1,599,250 and $1,227,158 liquidation preference as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  973,371   759,582 
Stockholders' deficit      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 168,772 and 154,397 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 14,008 and 13,241 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  2   1 
Additional paid-in capital, net of issuance costs      
Accumulated deficit  (917,998)  (767,623)
Total stockholders' deficit  (917,996)  (767,622)
Total liabilities, temporary equity, and stockholders' deficit $466,793  $407,332 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited; in thousands)

  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $(123,871) $(106,224)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  7,916   3,037 
Loss on sale of fixed assets     22 
Stock-based compensation  1,191   834 
Change in fair value of warrant liability  5,107   (31)
Non-cash interest expense  3,586   4,088 
Non-cash inventory write-off     247 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  (4,634)  (3,660)
Advanced payments  38,778   (16,261)
Other assets  (4,238)  6,303 
Accounts payable  (3,344)  3,320 
Accounts payable - related parties  355   701 
Accrued expenses  2,245   119 
Other liabilities  (11,190)  19,334 
Right-of-use assets  986   1,744 
Lease liabilities  (2,063)  (3,323)
Deferred revenue  4,557   8,935 
Net cash used in operating activities $(84,619) $(80,815)
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchases of property and equipment  (11,837)  (21,834)
Net cash used in investing activities $(11,837) $(21,834)
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock  184,116   22,186 
Principal payments on finance leases  (883)  (398)
Proceeds from notes payable     24,599 
Payments on notes payable  (3,195)  (1,008)
Payments of debt issuance costs  (575)  (2,001)
Proceeds from repayment of employee note  383   123 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  595   315 
Net cash provided by financing activities $180,441  $43,816 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $83,985  $(58,833)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash      
Balance, beginning of period  137,558   95,146 
Balance, end of period $221,543  $36,313 
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash      
Cash and cash equivalents $205,286  $21,865 
Restricted cash, current  829   2,470 
Restricted cash, non-current  15,428   11,978 
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $221,543  $36,313 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information      
Cash paid for interest $11,101  $10,666 
Non-cash investing and financing activities      
Property and equipment additions in accounts payable $1,413  $560 
Capitalized interest (paid-in-kind) $573  $ 
Issuance of debt in exchange of software licenses $664  $ 
Right-of-use asset acquired in exchange for finance lease liabilities $1,625  $339 


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited; in thousands)

The following tables present reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Research and Development, Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Other Expense, and Free Cash Flow to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP:

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 2025  June 30, 2024  June 30, 2025  June 30, 2024 
Net loss $(63,778) $(53,453) $(123,871) $(106,224)
Adjusted for:            
Interest expense, net  5,237   3,738   10,401   7,491 
Depreciation and amortization  3,920   1,541   7,916   3,037 
Stock-based compensation expense  760   425   1,191   834 
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities  4,191   31   5,107   31 
Loss on disposal of fixed assets     19      22 
One-time costs related to the IPO (1)  1,767      4,220    
Other     8      33 
Adjusted EBITDA $(47,903) $(47,691) $(95,036) $(94,776)
             
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 2025  June 30, 2024  June 30, 2025  June 30, 2024 
Research and development $45,774  $39,544  $93,786  $77,179 
Stock-based compensation expense  (177)  (118)  (295)  (242)
Non-GAAP Research and Development $45,597  $39,426  $93,491  $76,937 
             
Selling, general, and administrative $12,571  $12,288  $25,323  $21,868 
Stock-based compensation expense  (583)  (307)  (896)  (592)
One-time costs related to the IPO (1)  (1,767)     (4,220)   
Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative $10,221  $11,981  $20,207  $21,276 
             
Operating expenses $58,345  $51,851  $119,109  $99,069 
Stock-based compensation expense  (760)  (425)  (1,191)  (834)
One-time costs related to the IPO (1)  (1,767) -   (4,220)   
Loss on disposal of fixed assets     (19)     (22)
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $55,818  $51,407  $113,698  $98,213 
             
Other expense $9,428  $4,553  $10,977  $8,183 
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities  (4,191)  (31)  (5,107)  (31)
Other     (8)     (33)
Non-GAAP Other Expense $5,237  $4,514  $5,870  $8,119 
             
(1) Represents costs incurred related to the IPO that do not meet the direct and incremental criteria per SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin Topic 5.A to be charged against the gross proceeds of the transaction, but are not expected to recur in the future. 
  
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 2025  June 30, 2024  June 30, 2025  June 30, 2024 
Net cash used in operating activities $(28,082) $(20,232) $(84,619) $(80,815)
Purchases of property and equipment  (9,183)  (17,331)  (11,837)  (21,834)
Free Cash Flow $(37,265) $(37,563) $(96,456) $(102,649)


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2246012-5378-4a31-9d04-027402ad87d7


