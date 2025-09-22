Apolo IV Acquisition Corp. Announces Termination of Agreement with Marviken Ontario Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apolo IV Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: AIV.P) (“Apolo”) announces that is has entered into a termination agreement (the “Termination Agreement”) with Marviken Ontario Inc. (“Marviken”), effective July 11, 2025, in respect of the proposed “Qualifying Transaction” (as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange Corporate Finance Manual) as previously announced on October 22, 2024 and November 20, 2024, respectively. In connection with the Termination Agreement, Apolo confirms that the total amount of $33,000 that was previously advanced by Apolo to Marviken, prior to TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) acceptance, has been repaid in full and Marviken has also paid a termination fee in the amount of $300,000 to Apolo. As a result, there are no residual liabilities or guarantees to Apolo in connection with the previously proposed Qualifying Transaction.

Trading in the common shares of Apolo (the “Apolo Shares”) on the TSXV is expected to recommence, subject to the acceptance of the TSXV.

