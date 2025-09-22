Acadian Timber Corp. Announces $2.5M Investment in UNB’s Digital Forestry Program

EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. (“Acadian”) (TSX:ADN), together with its largest shareholder Macer Forest Holdings Inc. (“Macer”), is investing $2.5 million over 5 years in the University of New Brunswick (“UNB”) to drive innovation in digital forestry. The funding of this contribution will be split equally between Acadian and Macer. The investment will support the creation of a new digital stream within UNB’s master of forestry program and fund infrastructure upgrades to enhance education and research capabilities.

“This collaboration reflects Acadian’s commitment to advancing sustainable forestry through innovation,” said Adam Sheparski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acadian. “By investing in UNB’s digital forestry program, we’re not only supporting the next generation of forestry professionals – we’re also accelerating the integration of cutting-edge technologies into our own operations and across the industry.”

Spearheaded through a partnership with UNB’s Faculty of Forestry and Environmental Management and the McKenna Institute, this initiative will accelerate the use of AI, remote sensing, and digital modeling in sustainable forest management. Students will gain hands-on experience through applied projects on Acadian’s land base, contributing to real-world advances in environmental monitoring and operational planning.

Acadian Timber Corp. (“Acadian”) is one of the largest timberland owners in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. and has a total of approximately 2.4 million acres of land under management. Acadian owns and manages approximately 775,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick, approximately 300,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian’s primary business is forest management and the production of timber products, including softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 90 regional customers. Acadian also focusses on generating income through other opportunities including real estate and environmental solutions.

Acadian’s business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets through sustainable forest management and other land use activities while growing its business by acquiring assets and actively managing these assets to drive improved performance.

Acadian’s shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADN.

