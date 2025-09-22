Global Uranium Corp. Closes LIFE Offering for C$1,500,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | FRA: Q3J) (the “Company”) announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 10,000,001 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”), at a price of C$0.15 per Unit, for gross proceeds of C$1,500,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share at a price of C$0.20 for a period of 24 months from date of issuance. The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used for exploration activities, general administrative expenditures, and general working capital purposes.

The Units were issued pursuant to the “listed issuer financing exemption” under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45- 935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”) (the “Offering”). Accordingly, the securities issued to subscribers are not subject to resale restrictions.

In connection with the Offering, the Company issued 130,980 non-transferable finders warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants”) to an eligible finder. Each Finder’s Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Warrant Share at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance. The Finder’s Warrants are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

ABOUT GLOBAL URANIUM CORP.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; the Astro Uranium Project with Cosa Resources Corp in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ungad Chadda

CEO and Director

587-330-0045

info@globaluranium.com

