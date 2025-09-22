APA Statement on White House Announcement on Autism

Washington, D.C., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In reaction to today’s White House announcement, the American Psychiatric Association issued the following statement:

“It is essential that the administration prioritizes evidence-based support for individuals on the autism spectrum and invests in long-term comprehensive research about the disorder.

Vaccines do not cause autism. Claims of any such association have been repeatedly discredited in peer reviewed studies.

Autism is a complex disorder, and it is incorrect to imply that a handful of studies have established causation. A strong base of evidence shows that acetaminophen, when taken as directed, is safe for use during pregnancy. Any decisions around a course of treatment should be determined by a patient and their doctor.

Leucovorin (folinic acid) has not been a recommended treatment for autism. It will require many more years of research before we know if leucovorin is an appropriate treatment for individuals with autism.

Autism spectrum disorders exist on a spectrum of neurodiversity. The country must focus its resources on expanding access to care and to building the evidence-base for future treatments.”

American Psychiatric Association

