Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor Releases Updated Los Prados Golf Course Homes Inventory

Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor has released an updated inventory of available properties in the Los Prados golf course community, reflecting current market conditions in this established Las Vegas neighborhood. The firm has compiled comprehensive property data at https://www.lasvegashomesbyleslie.com/los-prados.php, documenting homes currently on the market in the community that features an 18-hole executive golf course.

The updated inventory shows 30 active listings in Los Prados, with properties ranging from $329,900 to $625,000 based on current market data. The average listing price stands at $455,872, according to the firm's market analysis. The neighborhood consists of 22 separate villages, including both family neighborhoods and age-restricted communities designated for residents aged 55 and older.

"The Los Prados market reflects broader Las Vegas real estate trends, with inventory levels and pricing data providing insights into current market conditions," said Leslie Hoke, lead realtor at Las Vegas Homes By Leslie REMAX United Realtor. "The community's mix of property types and price points creates varied options within the golf course community segment of the Las Vegas market."

The Los Prados community encompasses diverse residential options, from single-family homes to larger estates with varying square footage. Community amenities include the executive golf course, two swimming pools, recreational facilities, and tennis courts. The area provides proximity to healthcare facilities, shopping centers, and dining establishments.

Legacy Golf Course Homes For Sale with Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor represent a defined segment within the Las Vegas real estate market. Golf course communities account for a specific percentage of residential properties in the Las Vegas Valley, with Los Prados contributing to this inventory category.

Recent market data indicates steady transaction volumes in golf course communities throughout Las Vegas, with buyer demographics including both local residents and out-of-state relocations. The Los Prados area specifically shows market activity across various price points, from entry-level golf course properties to higher-end estates.

"Current inventory levels in Los Prados provide data points for market analysis and buyer decision-making," added Hoke. "The range of properties available, combined with the community's established infrastructure, creates measurable market activity that we track and report to clients."

The firm's updated property database includes detailed specifications for each listing, including square footage, lot size, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and year of construction. This data compilation allows for comparative market analysis and property evaluation based on objective criteria.

Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor specializes in residential real estate transactions throughout the Las Vegas Valley, including communities such as Summerlin, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, and Green Valley. The firm provides real estate services, including property listings, market analysis, transaction facilitation, and property management. The company maintains databases of property information across multiple Las Vegas communities and provides market statistics and pricing data for residential properties throughout the region.

