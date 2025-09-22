APEK Corporation Advances Government AI Through Agentic Workflows and Multi-Agent Orchestration Platform

Fairfax, VA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APEK Corporation (d/b/a Voice2Me), a leading provider of AI agentic workflows and multi-agent orchestration platforms for regulated industries, today announced its strategic expansion into federal, state, and local government markets through selective partnership agreements. This expansion introduces purpose-built AI agentic workflows that elevate platform functionality beyond traditional voice intelligence to comprehensive multi-agent collaboration for government digital transformation.





APEK Corp's platform specializes in design and deployment of AI agentic workflows purpose-built for local and state government services, including citizen engagement, compliance reporting, and service desk automation. The announcement comes as federal technology spending on artificial intelligence could more than double by 2030, reaching $10-20 billion annually, with agentic AI and multi-agent systems representing the fastest-growing segment.

"Government agencies require more than voice automation - they need intelligent agentic workflows that can orchestrate multiple AI capabilities simultaneously," said Eva Karnaukh, CEO of APEK Corporation. "Our multi-agent orchestration combines voice AI, chatbots, digital agents, and vision AI to handle complex workflows, triage citizen requests, and enable real-time decision-making while maintaining enterprise-grade compliance."

Advanced AI Agent Development for Government Operations

APEK Corp's adoption of proven open-source frameworks such as LangGraph and Google Agent Development Kit (ADK) delivers transparent, vendor-neutral, and scalable AI orchestration for public sector agencies. This architecture enables multi-agent collaboration that extends far beyond voice intelligence to include comprehensive AI agent development capabilities.

The platform's voice AI and multimodal capabilities integrate speech recognition, natural language understanding (NLU), text-to-speech, voice-to-voice, and contextual reasoning, empowering inclusive, 24/7 virtual assistants for government hotlines and online portals. The company's "Service 24x7" product delivers native ServiceNow integration, automatically capturing agentic workflow data, conversation transcripts, and outcomes directly within ServiceNow tables for complete audit trails.

Key agentic workflow capabilities include: • Multi-Agent Orchestration: Coordinated AI agents handling citizen inquiries across voice, chat, and digital channels simultaneously • Intelligent Workflow Automation: Purpose-built agentic processes for compliance reporting, service desk operations, and citizen engagement • Enterprise Platform Integration: Seamless connectivity with ServiceNow, Salesforce, Amazon Connect, and Microsoft Teams to streamline incident management, ticketing, and citizen communications • Cloud-Agnostic Deployment: Support for AWS GovCloud, Azure Government, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes clusters, meeting FedRAMP, FISMA, and state data residency requirements

Security and Privacy by Design for Government Workloads

The platform implements security and privacy by design with end-to-end encryption, PII masking, comprehensive audit trails, and EU AI Act risk classification compliance for sensitive government workloads. This architecture addresses government requirements for data protection while enabling sophisticated agentic workflows across multiple communication channels.

APEK Corp's human-in-the-loop governance and oversight ensures explainability, accountability, and trustworthy AI decisions in public sector operations. "Our agentic workflows transform how government agencies operate by orchestrating multiple AI capabilities while maintaining strict compliance and human oversight," said Karnaukh.

Rapid Deployment and Open-Source Innovation

The platform enables rapid proof-of-concept delivery and accelerated time-to-value, allowing government agencies to pilot, validate, and scale AI agentic workflows with minimal operational risk. APEK Corp's no-code interface and pre-built agentic workflow templates enable government users to implement comprehensive AI agent solutions within days rather than months.

The company's commitment to open-source innovation and knowledge-sharing empowers local IT teams and developers to extend, customize, and co-create AI-powered citizen services. This approach leverages community-driven agentic workflow development while maintaining security and compliance standards essential for government operations.

Market Leadership in Regulated Industries

The company's track record includes achieving 80% automation rates and 60% operational cost reductions through advanced agentic workflows while maintaining regulatory compliance across multiple frameworks.

The platform's multi-language support across 40+ languages combined with sophisticated agentic workflows addresses diverse citizen communication needs while maintaining consistent service quality. This comprehensive approach to AI agent development positions APEK Corp as a leader in next-generation government technology solutions.

About APEK Corporation

Founded in Fairfax, Virginia, APEK Corporation (d/b/a Voice2Me) delivers enterprise-grade AI agentic workflows and multi-agent orchestration platforms for regulated industries. With over 20 years of enterprise technology experience and 40+ successful AI implementation projects, the company specializes in comprehensive AI agent development that extends beyond voice intelligence to deliver measurable business outcomes.

APEK Corporation maintains strategic partnerships with Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI, ensuring access to leading AI technologies while providing the security, compliance, and rapid deployment capabilities essential for government agentic workflow applications.