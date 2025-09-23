Almaty to Host the WFC 2025, First-Ever Global CSD Forum in Central Asia

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kazakhstan will host the World Forum of Central Securities Depositories (WFC 2025) this week, the first time that the gathering, which brings together Central Securities Depositories from around the world, takes place in the region.

The event, to be held in the city of Almaty between September 23 and 26, will convene representatives from across continents. Kazakhstan, which in recent years has become the hub and gateway in Central Asia for global financial markets, presents WFC 2025 as part of its strategy to expand international connectivity.

The Kazakhstan Central Securities Depository (KCSD), elected to chair the World Forum of Central Securities Depositories at the 2023 meeting in Prague, leads the organisation of this year’s forum. Hosting WFC 2025 advances a national mandate under the “Concept of Development of the Financial System until 2030” to transform KCSD from a domestic operator into a regional settlement and depository hub, strengthening Kazakhstan’s institutional role in global finance.

The World Forum of Central Securities Depositories brings together five regional associations representing nearly 135 central securities depositories worldwide, all of which will be present at the event: the Asia-Pacific Central Securities Depository Group (ACG), the Americas’ Central Securities Depositories Association (ACSDA), the Association of Eurasian Central Securities Depositories (AECSD), the European Central Securities Depositories Association (ECSDA), and the Africa & Middle East Depositories Association (AMEDA).

“WFC is a platform that fosters collaboration through the exchange of expertise and best practices. It contributes not only to the development of the post-trade industry but also to setting global trends and enhancing cooperation among financial institutions. In this regard, we are proud to announce that WFC 2025 will take place in Almaty, Kazakhstan,” said Mr. Yedil Medeu, CEO of KCSD and current Chair of the WFC.

The forum convenes under the theme “Evolving Landscape of CSDs: Navigating Challenges, Opportunities, and the Future of Post-Trade Infrastructures.” Seven plenary sessions and three case studies will address systemic risk, settlement efficiency, IT transformation, regulatory frameworks, and cross-border market integration.

Participants include representatives from the Asian Development Bank, the International Capital Market Association, Clearstream, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, Nasdaq, Swift, the International Securities Services Association, Montran, and national securities depositories from across continents.

Opening remarks will be delivered by Yedil Medeu of KCSD, Timur Suleimenov of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, and Madina Abylkassymova of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market. The opening plenary will bring together leaders of the five regional associations of CSDs: the Africa & Middle East Depositories Association (AMEDA), the Asia-Pacific Central Securities Depository Group (ACG), the Americas’ Central Securities Depositories Association (ACSDA), the Association of Eurasian Central Securities Depositories (AECSD), and the European Central Securities Depositories Association (ECSDA).

Keynote speakers will include Yuji Yamashita, Principal Financial Sector Specialist of the Asian Development Bank and Bryan Pascoe, CEO of the International Capital Market Association. Panels will feature Adil Mukhamejanov of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, Jan Willems of Clearstream, Jesse Kagoma of the Central Depository & Settlement Corporation of Kenya, Samsul Hidayat of the Indonesian Central Securities Depository (KSEI), and Bandar Alkahail of the Securities Depository Center Company of Saudi Arabia (Edaa).

Case studies will address sustainability in post-trade, PFMI-based risk management, and the monetization of data. Presenters will include Julie Wang of the Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC), Pedro Gurrola-Perez of the World Federation of Exchanges, Setenay Yaganoglu of the Turkish Central Securities Depository (MKK), and Syed Asif Shah of the Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC).

KCSD maintains custody of approximately USD 320 billion in nominee holdings, both in foreign securities and as the sole holder of all local issuances. More than half of its clients are foreign institutions from Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, and Hong Kong. KCSD operates mutual accounts with Clearstream and is in discussions with Euroclear to establish a direct account.

The Central Securities Depository (KCSD) is a key infrastructure organisation of Kazakhstan’s financial market in the sphere of post-trading services and has been providing services for more than 28 years. In Kazakhstan’s securities market, KCSD acts as a single centre for recording ownership rights to securities, settles all on-exchange and over-the-counter transactions and provides local participants with access to international securities settlement systems.

KCSD offers depository, registrar, and information services to its clients along with maintenance of bank accounts and paying agent services. KCSD is the authorised depository of the National Bank, the Ministry of Finance and local executive authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

KCSD’s development is currently focused on improving client services, expanding the range of products, and IT transformation to ensure further development of Kazakhstan’s stock market. Participation in the international community of post-trading organisations, many years of customer experience and a well-established system of interaction with foreign partners ensure a stronger position of KCSD during the integration with international capital markets.

At present, the Central Securities Depository is a member of the Asia-Pacific Central Securities Depository Group (ACG), the European Central Securities Depositories Association (ECSDA), the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA), the Association of Eurasian Central Securities Depositories (AECSD), and the International Securities Services Association (ISSA). Since 2023, the Central Securities Depository has chaired the Board of the World Forum of Central Securities Depositories.

Today’s role of the Central Securities Depository as a regional-level depository is the result of cooperation with institutions such as Clearstream, Euroclear, and BNY Mellon, as well as with regional central securities depositories. Correspondent and depository links with these institutions connect the Kazakh securities market with the global financial system. Current accounts are maintained with Clearstream, Euroclear, BNY Mellon, AIX CSD, AMX – the Central Securities Depository of Armenia, NSD – the Central Securities Depository of Russia, the Central Securities Depository of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Central Securities Depository of the Republic of Belarus.

