AFE AI 3.0 Announces Official Entry into the Mexican Market: AFE US’s First Overseas Branch to Launch in Q3 2026





DENVER, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a global leading AI-driven quantitative investment platform, Assets of Future Exchange US Foundation Ltd (AFE US) recently officially announced that its AFE AI 3.0 project will enter the Mexican market in the third quarter of 2026 and establish its first overseas branch there. This marks a substantive step forward in AFE AI 3.0’s globalization strategy.

AFE US disclosed that during the first phase of the Global Evolution Test, from May 2024 to June 2025, Mexican volunteers performed exceptionally well:

26.8% of all participants were from Mexico, ranking first among the eight participating countries;

28.3% of total capital contributions came from Mexico, reflecting extremely strong investment enthusiasm;

Per-capita returns exceeded the global average by 328.7%, with total absolute returns ranking first worldwide;

Volunteers’ overall operating habits, risk control, and learning ability all received high marks from the platform’s AI rating system.

The Board of Directors of AFE US stated that these outstanding results were the core reason for deciding to locate the first overseas branch in Mexico and demonstrate that the Mexican market has the potential to become a global pioneer in AI wealth experimentation.

Before officially entering the Mexican market, AFE AI 3.0 will launch the second phase of its global test in the second half of 2025 and will continuously select 1,000 high-performing Mexican volunteers to travel to the U.S. headquarters for systematic training.

Those who pass the training will obtain AFE AI 3.0 Mentor qualifications and the opportunity for a U.S. work visa, helping more Mexican investors to participate in and understand AI-driven investment models. According to reliable sources, part-time mentors can earn a weekly salary of USD 1,000 plus performance-based commissions, making it a highly attractive high-return part-time opportunity.

