Notice on public offering of subordinated bonds of Inbank

AS Inbank (hereafter Inbank) hereby announces a public offering of Inbank subordinated bonds (hereafter Offering). The Offering is conducted on the basis of the base prospectus approved by the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority (hereafter EFSA) on 22 September 2025, that has been published on the date of this announcement on the web pages of Inbank and the EFSA (hereafter Prospectus), and the final terms of the bonds. The Offering includes a public offering to retail and institutional investors in Estonia.

The Offer is the first series of Inbank’s bond programme started this year in September, under which Inbank can issue bonds worth up to 60 million euros over a 40 months period.

Main terms of the Offering

During the Offering, Inbank offers publicly 5,000 subordinated bonds of “EUR 6.25 Inbank subordinated bond 25-2035” with the maturity date of 9 October 2035 and fixed interest rate of 6.25% per annum paid quarterly. In case of oversubscription of the bonds, Inbank has the right to increase the volume of the Offering by up to 5,000 additional bonds, as a result of which the total number of the bonds offered in the course of the public offering may be up to 10,000. The subordinated bonds are offered at a price of 1,000 euros per bond. Subordinated bonds are registered in Nasdaq CSD SE under ISIN code EE0000002442.

The subscription period for the bonds starts on 23 September at 10 am and ends on 3 October 2025 at 4 pm.

A subordinated bond represents an unsecured debt obligation of Inbank before the investor. The subordination of the bonds means that upon the liquidation or bankruptcy of Inbank, all claims arising from the subordinated bonds shall fall due and shall be satisfied only after the full satisfaction of all unsubordinated recognised claims in accordance with the applicable law.

Detailed information is available in the Prospectus and in the summary of the Prospectus.

Timeline of the Offering

23 September 2025

at 10 am Subscription period starts 3 October 2025

at 4 pm Subscription period ends On or about

7 October 2025 Disclosing the allocation results of the subordinated bonds 9 October 2025 Settlement of the Offering On or about

10 October 2025 First trading day on the Stock Exchange





Submitting subscription undertakings

In order to subscribe for the subordinated bonds, an investor has to submit during the subscription period to the custodian who holds the investor’s securities account opened at Nasdaq CSD SE a subscription undertaking, with the format accepted by the custodian and in accordance with the prospectus and offer conditions. The subscription undertaking must be submitted before the end of the subscription period. The investor may use any method that such investor’s custodian offers to submit the subscription undertaking (e.g., physically at the client service venue of the custodian, over the internet or by other means). The subscription undertaking will be forwarded to Nasdaq CSD SE.

Admission to trading of subordinated bonds

Inbank intends to submit an application to Nasdaq Tallinn AS for the admission to trading of the subordinated bonds on the Baltic Bond List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The expected date of admission to trading is on or about 10 October 2025.

While every effort will be made and due care will be taken in order to ensure the admission to trading of the subordinated bonds, Inbank cannot ensure that the subordinated bonds will be admitted to trading.

Availability of the Prospectus and final terms of the bonds

Inbank Prospectus and the final terms of the first series of bonds together with a summary have been published and can be obtained in electronic format from Inbank’s website www.inbank.ee and from the website of the Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority www.fi.ee . Additionally, the Prospectus and the final terms of the first series of bonds together with a summary are available through the information system of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Before investing in Inbank’s subordinated bonds we kindly ask you to acquaint yourself with the Prospectus, its annexes, the final terms of the first series of bonds and the summary in full and if necessary, consult with an expert.

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 5,700 merchants, Inbank has 931,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Styv Solovjov

AS Inbank

Head of Investor Relations

+372 5645 9738

styv.solovjov@inbank.ee





Important information

This notice is an advertisement for securities within the meaning of Regulation No 2017/1129/EU of 14 June 2017 of the European Parliament and of the Council European Parliament and does not constitute an offer to sell subordinated bonds or invitation to subscribe to subordinated bonds. An offer to subscribe to subordinated bonds should be made and each investor should make any decision to invest in the bonds only on the basis of the information contained in the Prospectus and the final terms of the first series of bonds and if necessary, consult with an expert. The approval of a Prospectus by the Financial Supervision Authority is not considered to be a recommendation for subordinated bonds.

The information contained in this notice is not intended to be published, distributed or transmitted, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, or in any other country or circumstance where publication, sharing or transmission would be unlawful. Subordinated bonds will be publicly offered only in the Republic of Estonia and the sale or offer of the bonds shall not take place in any jurisdiction where such offer, invitation or sale would be unlawful without the exception or qualification of law.

Attachments