Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from September 15 to September 19, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from Septembre 15 to September 19, 2025

Saint-Cloud, September 23, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from September 15 to September 19, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/15/2025 FR0012435121 15,000 24.1053 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/16/2025 FR0012435121 15,000 23.7901 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/17/2025 FR0012435121 23,454 23.5132 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/17/2025 FR0012435121 6,887 23.5006 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/18/2025 FR0012435121 18,876 23.7726 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/18/2025 FR0012435121 31,124 23.7877 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/19/2025 FR0012435121 22,684 23.7852 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/19/2025 FR0012435121 30,000 23.8044 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/19/2025 FR0012435121 3,707 23.7397 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/19/2025 FR0012435121 737 23.7336 TQEX Total 167,469 23.7658



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment