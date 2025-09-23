Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation Announces Deposit to Trust Account to Extend Deadline to Consummate Business Combination

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: FSHP) (the “Company” or “Flag Ship”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today announced that the Company’s sponsor, Whale Management Corporation (the “Sponsor”), has deposited into the Company's trust account (the “Trust Account”) an aggregate of $60,000, in order to extend the period of time the Company has to consummate a business combination by one month to October 20, 2025.

The Sponsor plans to extend such period of time to complete its initial business combination as necessary, each by an additional month.

