Sterling OMS 360: A New Era in OMS

The newly launched OMS provides the only real-time margin and multi-asset capability during the full trade lifecycle; New model gives banks, brokerages, and clearing firms unprecedented intraday insight while advancing profitability and gaining cost effectiveness

Chicago, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move, Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling) announced today that its OMS 360 delivers unprecedented, previously unavailable capability to banks, brokerages, and clearing firms – displacing all current industry models.

Sterling OMS 360 is the only OMS that enforces Reg T and Portfolio Margin in real-time across the full order lifecycle. With built-in compliance to SEC and FINRA rules, it prevents margin calls and regulatory breaches while giving firms confidence to trade advanced strategies. Fully integrated with Sterling Risk Manager (SRM), it delivers real-time buying power checks and margin transparency that broker-dealers, banks, and clearing firms can trust.

It is the only platform in its category to provide native, real-time margin enforcement with full lifecycle coverage across Excess, SMA, PDT, and PM – whereas competitive offerings offer only partial or post trade checks.

Sterling OMS 360’s real-time margin lifecycle capability means margin requirements and buying power impacts are continuously calculated and updated at every stage of the order lifecycle – pre, during, and post trade.

Said Jen Nayar, Sterling CEO: “For over a decade, market participants have been straddled with legacy OMS.  We have completely reimagined and redesigned Sterling’s OMS in light of the substantial changes in trading and regulation. We have anticipated market developments and responded to client demands. We have confidence that the sell side will now benefit from an OMS that completely revamps how firms can consider the trade lifecycle and how OMS now becomes part of real time strategy – affecting insights into intraday decisions and impacting firm profitability.”

About Sterling Trading Tech
Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options, futures, fixed income, mutual funds, FX, and crypto markets. With over 100 clients across more than 20 countries, Sterling delivers fast, reliable platforms tailored to the needs of brokers, clearing firms, and proprietary trading groups. Sterling is committed to innovation, stability, and exceptional client service. For more information, please visit www.sterlingtradingtech.com.

