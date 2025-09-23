US Higher Education Faculty Use of AI Prompt Libraries, 2025 Analysis Report - Allied Health Faculty Were the Most Likely to Have Ever Purchased an AI Prompt

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Higher Education Faculty 2025, Use of AI Prompt Libraries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study looks at how higher education faculty use artificial intelligence prompt libraries; the report furnishes data on who uses them, to what extent and through which sources.
The report helps its readers to answer questions such as:
- Which faculty use artificial intelligence prompt libraries?
- How many faculty have purchased prompts? From where?
- In which academic fields is AI prompt library use most important?
- How many and which faculty use departmental prompt libraries vs. those offered by academic libraries, institutional digital repositories, instructional design centers for faculty, professional or trade associations, private firms and other sources?
The study provides specific data sets for AI prompt library use from many particular sources. Also, survey respondents reveal their level of satisfaction with current AI prompt sources.
Just a few of this 86-page report's many findings are that:
- 12.7% of faculty at BA-level institutions have used an AI prompt library
- Politically conservative faculty were nearly twice as likely as politically left or liberal faculty to have used an AI prompt library.
- Allied health faculty were the most likely to have ever purchased an AI prompt.
- Departmental prompt libraries are a leading source for exchange of AI prompts.
Data is based on a survey of 660 higher education faculty broken out by numerous personal and institutional variables enabling readers to pinpoint differences in attitudes and policies towards AI by variables such as gender, ethnicity, academic field, academic title, college type, college size and many other characteristics.
Key Topics Covered:
QUESTIONNAIRE
- Characteristics of the sample
INSTITUTIONAL AFFILIATIONS OF THE SURVEY PARTICIPANTS
SUMMARY OF MAIN FINDINGS
- Section 1: Use of Prompt Libraries, Summary of Survey Findings
- Section 2: Purchasing AI Prompts, Summary of Survey Findings
- Section 3: Creating and Sharing Prompts in Public Archives, Summary of Survey Findings
- Section 4: Channels for Sharing or Using Prompts, Summary of Survey Findings
- Section 5: Academic Publication of Prompt Engineering Details, Summary of Survey Findings
- Section 6: Satisfaction with Prompt Library Availability, Summary of Survey Findings
1. Please answer the following:
A. Name:
B. Institution
C. Title (associate, professor, instructor, etc.)
D. Academic Field
E. Email Address:
2. Which Carnegie Class description best fits your college?
A. Community College
B. BA-Granting Institution
C. Specialized College (i.e. performing arts, seminary, etc.)
D. MA-PHD Granting College
E. Level 1 or Level 2 Research University
3. Your college is:
A. Public
B. Private
4. What is the approximate full time equivalent enrollment of your college?
5. Which age band best describes you?
A. 30 or Under
B. 31-39
C. 40-49
D. 50-59
E. 60 or over
6. Which phrase best describes your political views?
A. Left of Liberal
B. Liberal
C. Middle of the Road
D. Conservative
E. Right of Conservative
7. Which phrase best describes your annual personal income from all sources? (Do not include income from spouse or other life partner)
A. Less than $50,000
B. $50,000 to $75,000
C. $75,000+ to $100,000
D. $100,000 to $150,000
E. More than $150,000
8. You are:
A. Tenured
B. Not tenured but on a tenure track
C. Not tenured and not on a tenure track
9. Which phrase best describes your gender?
A. Female
B. Male
C. Transgender
10. Which phrase best describes your race or ethnicity?
A. White or Caucasian
B. Black or African American
C. Hispanic or Latino
D. Asian or Asian American Indigenous
E. Mixed Race
11. Your academic field is best described by which of the following designations
A. Social Sciences (except economics and psychology)
B. Economics/Finance
C. Business (other than economics/finance)
D. Performing Arts
E. Psychology & Social Work
F. Medicine
G. Law
H. Mathematics/Statistics/Computer Science
I. Hard Sciences (Chemistry, Biology, Physics)
J. Education or Library Science
K. Allied Health: Nursing, Occupation or Physical Therapy, Nutrition, etc. Earth and Environmental Sciences
L. Architecture, Fine and Visual Arts History
M. English, Literature & Languages
N. Other (please specify)
12. For how many years have you worked at your present institution?
A. 1 year or less
B. 1+ years to 3 years
C. 3+ years to 5 years
D. 5+ years to 10 years
E. 10+ years to 20 years
F. More than 20 years
13. Have you ever used a prompt library of any kind to obtain artificial intelligence prompts?
A. Yes
B. No
14. Have you ever purchased an artificial intelligence prompt?
A. Yes
B. No
15. Have you ever created an artificial intelligence prompt that was later saved in any kind of artificial intelligence prompt archive intended for use by others?
A. Yes
B. No
16. Have you ever shared or used a prompt through any of the following sources? (Check all that apply)
A. GitHub
B. Academic Library
C. Academic Department
D. Institutional Digital Repository
E. Instructional Design or Teaching & Learning Center
F. Professional or Trade Association
G. Other (Describe)
17. Have you ever included details of prompt engineering in any academic paper or article you have written?
A. Yes
B. No
18. How satisfied are you with the availability of libraries or archives of artificial intelligence prompts?
A. Very satisfied
B. Satisfied
C. Neither satisfied nor dissatisfied
D. Dissatisfied
E. Very dissatisfied
INSTITUTIONAL AFFILIATIONS OF THE SURVEY PARTICIPANTS
- A.T. Still University
- A.T. Still University/KCOM
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Alfred University
- American University of Iraq-Baghdad
- American University Washington College of Law
- APUS
- Arizona State U
- Arkansas State University-Mountain Home
- Ashland University
- Austin Community College
- Babson College
- Banner UMC - University of Arizona
- Baylor College of Medicine
- Belmont University
- Blando
- Blinn College Small Business Development Center
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Bowie State University
- Brigham Young University
- Brooklyn College
- California College of the Arts
- California Community Colleges
- California Lutheran University
- California State University Channel Islands
- California State University, Northridge, CA
- Caltech
- Carnegie Mellon University
- Cedars-Sinai Health Sciences University
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center/ UCLA
- Central Michigan University
- Central New Mexico Community College
- Central Texas College
- Champlain College
- Chapman university
- Charleston Southern University
- CIRES
- City University of New York
- Claborn
- Clemson University
- Cleveland State University
- Colby College
- College of William & Maru
- Colorado School of Public Health
- Columbia University
- Cornell University
- CSU East Bay
- CU Boulder
- CU Medicine
- CU Sports Medicine & Performance Center
- Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University
- CUNY Graduate Center
- CUNY Hunter College
- Dallas Baptist University
- Dartmouth College
- DePaul University
- Dodge City Community College
- Dominican University
- Dona Ana Community College/NMSU
- Drexel University
- Duke University School of Medicine
- Eastern Illinois University
- Edinboro University
- Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Prescott
- Erie Community College
- Fairmont State University
- Faulkner University
- Fayetteville State University
- Florida Atlantic University
- Florida International University
- Florida State University
- Fordham University
- Fort Hays State University
- Front Range Community College
- Frontier Nursing University
- Garry Schyman Productions
- Gavilan College
- Georgetown University
- Georgia Tech
- Grand Valley State University
- Hampton University
- Harper College
- Harvard Medical School
- Hawaii Pacific University
- Hilbert College
- Hillary
- Hobart and William Smith Colleges
- Hofstra University
- Holy Family University
- Hostos Community College, City University of New York
- Howard University
- Icahn School of Medicine
- Illinois Institute of Technology
- Illinois State University
- Indiana University
- IU Indianapolis
- James Madison University
- Jefferson
- John Jay College
- Johns Hopkins University
- Juniata College
- Kansas State University - Manhattan, KS
- Kean University
- Kennesaw State University
- Kent State University
- Keystone College
- Kutztown University of PA
- LaGuardia Community College (CUNY)
- Lake Washington Institute of Technology
- Lewis University
- Lindenwood University
- Louisiana State University
- Louisiana Tech University
- Loyola University Chicago
- Loyola University Maryland
- MA College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
- Macomb Community College
- Manchester University
- Marymount University
- Mayville State University
- McKendree University
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Merritt College
- Metropolitan College of New York
- Michigan State University
- Middle Georgia State University
- Middle Tennessee State University
- Midlands Technical College
- Miller
- Milligan University
- Misericordia University
- Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
- Mississippi State University
- Missouri S&T
- Missouri Southern State University
- Missouri State University
- Monmouth College
- Montana State University
- Montana Technological University
- Montefiore Einstein
- Mount Mary University
- National Louis University
- National University
- New England College
- New York Medical College
- North Carolina A&T State University
- North Central TX College
- Northeastern University
- Northern Arizona University
- Northwestern University
- Norwich University
- Nova Southeastern University
- Ohio University
- Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City
- Old Dominion University
- Oregon Health and Science University
- Pace University
- Penn State University
- PennWest
- Point Park University
- Queens College, CUNY
- Rollins College
- Roosevelt University
- Rose-Hulman Inst. of Tech
- Rush University Medical Center
- Saint Leo University
- Sam Houston State University
- San Francisco State University
- Seattle Pacific University
- Seton Hall University
- Sinclair Community College
- Smith College
- Southern New Hampshire University
- St. Mary's of Texas
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- SUNY at Buffalo
- Syracuse University
- Temple University
- Texas A&M University
- Texas Christian University
- Texas Lutheran University
- Texas Southern University
- Texas Tech University
- Texas Woman's University
- The City College of New York
- The CUNY Graduate Center
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
- The University of Alabama
- The University of Arizona
- The University of Findlay
- The University of Texas at Tyler
- Thomas More University
- Tidewater Community College
- Tiffin University
- Tompkins Cortland community college
- Touro University
- Tufts University
- UCBA
- UCCS
- UCLA MSS
- UCSD
- UMass Chan Medical School
- UMass Lowell
- Univ Alabama at Birmingham
- Univ of Colorado Boulder
- Univ. of Massachusetts Dartmouth
- University at Buffalo
- University of Arizona
- University of Arkansas
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Colorado
- University of Connecticut
- University of Denver
- University of Florida
- University of Georgia
- University of Houston-Clear Lake
- University of Illinois
- University of Iowa
- University of Maryland Global Campus
- University of Massachusetts Boston
- University of Mississippi
- University of Missouri
- University of Nebraska - Lincoln
- University of Nebraska at Omaha
- University of Nevada Reno
- University of New Hampshire
- University of New Mexico
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of Oregon
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of Phoenix
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Rochester
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- University of Sothern California
- University of South Carolina
- University of South Dakota
- University of South Florida
- University of Tennessee
- University of Texas at Arlington
- University of Texas at Austin
- University of Texas at Tyler
- University of the Incarnate Word
- University of Toledo
- University of Virginia
- University of Washington
- University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
- USC - School of Cinematic Arts
- USC Mann
- UT Dallas
- Utah Valley University
- Valencia College
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Villanova University
- Virginia Tech
- Wake Forest School of Medicine
- Wartburg College
- Washington University
- Wayne State University
- West Virginia University
- Western Carolina University
- Western Seminary
- Westfield State University
- Wheeling University
- Wichita State University
- Williams
- Yale School of Public Health
- Zucker School of Medicine
- Zucker School of Medicine/Hofstra
