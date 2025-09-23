VTC Mobile - A Pioneer of Vietnamese Esports

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 14 years of establishment and development, with more than 85 game titles published and over 48 million customer accounts worldwide, VTC Mobile has become a pioneer in building and shaping digital life, particularly in gaming and technology entertainment services.

Recognized among the Top 40 leading IT enterprises in Vietnam by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), VTC Mobile was honored as Best Publisher of the Year at Vietnam Gameverse 2023, and VTC received the same title at Vietnam Gameverse 2025. VTC Mobile has firmly established its position in the domestic market while steadily expanding onto the global stage.

The company has left its mark with a diverse portfolio of products: Au Mobile opened up a vibrant music, dancing, and fashion universe; Truy Kich (Battle Teams) and Tap Kich (Crisis Action) sparked the FPS movement in Vietnam, while Football Pro brought the authentic spirit of the pitch into every match.





VTC Mobile’s Journey to Bring Vietnamese Esports Athletes to the Global Stage

Within the rapid growth of Vietnam’s gaming industry, VTC Mobile has stood not only as one of the most successful publishers but also as a symbol of creativity and resilience. For over a decade, VTC Mobile has consistently pursued its vision: not only bringing games to the community, but also cultivating a digital culture where millions of young people find passion and the drive to rise.

With extensive experience in organizing national-scale esports tournaments, VTC Mobile has been instrumental in setting professional standards for the industry. The arenas it has built go beyond entertainment - they have become launchpads for a new generation of Vietnamese esports athletes to step onto the world stage.





VTC Mobile CEO Tran Thi Thanh Hang shares the company’s aspiration for esports development.

Media contact:

Mr. Tung Nguyen

Business Development Director

Phone: + 84.974858889

Email: Biz.mobile@vtc.vn

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5fb7dad-5f53-4c90-878d-6a3b2b5d8a96

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8eeb731-6992-4222-8d7e-6c6995decec6