U.S. Menopause Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Competitive Analysis of Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, TherapeuticsMD, Bayer, AbbVie, Pure Encapsulations, PADAGIS

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Menopause Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Hormonal, Non-Hormonal, and Dietary Supplements), by Country (West, South, Midwest), and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. menopause market size was estimated at USD 5.56 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.58 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 to 2033.

The increasing number of women who are reaching menopause age and the rise in awareness and education and its related symptoms are resulting in a growing demand for related products, services, and treatments. According to the report published by the National Library of Medicine in 2023, approximately 1.3 million women experience menopause each year, typically between the age group of 45 to 55 in the U.S. Moreover, the increasing preference for natural and organic menopause remedies and the availability of innovative products and technologies in the market, such as hormone-free therapies and telemedicine services, are also contributing to the growth of the market in the U.S.







In addition, as per the Society for Women's health Research, as the millennial population is aging, the country has around 6,000 women are expected to enter menopause each day in the U.S. A survey conducted by AARP, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization, in January 2024, revealed that approximately 90% of women aged 35 and older experience menopausal symptoms that impact their daily lives and work activities. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), menopause typically begins between the ages of 45 to 56 years. Wherein there is a small proportion of women, approximately 5%, who experience it early, naturally which occurs between the ages of 40 and 45 years old.

Furthermore, there is a rare condition known as primary ovarian insufficiency, in which only 1% of women undergo a complete stop of menstruation before the age of 40 due to permanent ovarian failure. Research from the National Library of Medicine indicates that women from certain ethnic backgrounds experience premature and early menopause more frequently than their counterparts from different communities. The incidence of premature menopause is 1.4% for Black and Hispanic women, while it is only 1% for White women.

