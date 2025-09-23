School the World Expands to the Philippines, Bringing Proven Education Model to Southeast Asia

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- School the World , a nonprofit with 16 years of impact in Central America, today announced the expansion of its program to the Philippines. With more than 165,000 classrooms still needed in the Philippines and rural dropout rates remaining high, School the World is bringing its comprehensive model—which integrates school infrastructure, teacher training, and parental empowerment—to help close learning gaps and build community resilience.

School the World will start in six rural communities across the provinces of Palawan and Zamboanga del Sur, where access to education remains deeply inequitable.

“This isn’t just geographic growth—it’s impact growth,” said Kate Curran, Founder and CEO of School the World. “We’ve seen what happens when you invest in the whole ecosystem—teachers, parents, and schools—and now we’re applying that same proven model to a new context where the opportunity for transformation is enormous.”

To ensure local relevance and insight, School the World is collaborating with trusted Filipino partner Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation , whose community presence and government relationships support the initial implementation.

“Education is a universal right, and addressing its accessibility is a shared global responsibility," said Dr. Anton Mari Lim, President and Co-Founder of Yellow Boat of Hope. "Humanity will never progress if we look only after our own backyards and we are honored to partner with School the World and work together to provide accessible, quality education to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty.”

In each of the six communities, School the World will implement its full primary school program: equipping teachers with ongoing training focused on student engagement and foundational literacy, while also empowering parents through workshops that emphasize their role in their children’s learning. Classroom libraries will support a culture of reading and early literacy.

Looking ahead, School the World will expand its Service Learning Program to the Philippines in 2026, welcoming its first corporate team to experience the impact firsthand while contributing to the effort. Every dollar raised will go toward hiring local staff, culturally responsive training, and constructing School the World classrooms in the Philippines.

School the World’s expansion reflects a broader trend in the global education movement: adapting evidence-based approaches across borders while centering local voices. As the world works toward achieving SDG4: Quality Education for All, this partnership underscores the importance of collaboration, context, and sustained investment.