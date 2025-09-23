NeuraClick Welcomes Biotech Veteran Daniel M. Bradbury as Strategic and Metabolic Programs Advisor

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuraClick, Inc., an innovative, preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company reimagining patient health through the development of novel, long-acting neurotherapeutics, today announced the appointment of industry veteran and biotech executive Daniel M. Bradbury as Strategic and Metabolic Programs Advisor.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dan to NeuraClick,” said Dr. Subhi Marwari, Chief Executive Officer. “For an early-stage venture, experienced guidance is essential, and Dan’s deep expertise in company building and metabolic therapeutics will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline. He is a phenomenal coach on this journey, helping us navigate the complexities of developing transformative treatments for patients facing serious medical conditions. We are also building a team of scientific and strategic advisors with exceptional track records who share our mission to deliver breakthrough medicines that are highly effective, safer, and transformative for patients’ lives, while driving long-term shareholder value.”

“I am excited to support NeuraClick’s mission to address urgent challenges in neuropsychiatric care and metabolic disorders,” said Dan Bradbury. “The company’s approach – harnessing the best of natural biology combined with cutting-edge chemical technology – has the potential to truly transform how we understand and experience disease. Nature holds remarkable power to provide the best solutions, and I look forward to contributing my experience to help advance its science toward clinical care and accelerate its growth.”

Mr. Bradbury brings over 40 years of leadership experience in the life sciences industry, guiding global biopharmaceutical businesses, advancing novel medicines to market, and driving corporate success. He is the Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ), and previously served as CEO of Amylin Pharmaceuticals, where he led the company through significant expansion and its acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb. He is also the Managing Member of BioBrit, LLC, a leading life sciences consulting and investment firm, and serves as a board member and advisor to multiple biotechnology companies.

About NeuraClick, Inc.

NeuraClick, Inc. is a privately held, preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel neurotherapeutics using its proprietary click chemistry technology applied to naturally occurring peptides. The company aims to create safer, more potent drugs that are easy to administer, long-acting, and free from major side effects. NeuraClick’s lead programs address critical unmet needs in major depression, addiction, and obesity, while its click chemistry platform offers potential for other complex diseases globally.

Media Contacts: NeuraClick, Inc.

Subhi Marwari, PhD, CEO, info@neuraclicktx.com