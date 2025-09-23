Wimbledon Championships 2025 Post Event Business Analysis Report 2025 Featuring BBC, ESPN, Sky Italia, Telefonica, Polsat, Barclays, Rolex, Emirates

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - Wimbledon Championships 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The media revenue for the 2025 edition of Wimbledon is valued at an estimated $253.42 million. An analysis of the recent 2025 Wimbledon Championships, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, ticketing, attendance and prize money.

The BBC has maintained a long-standing relationship with Wimbledon, having broadcast the tournament for 88 years. The current deal, which extends until 2027, is worth a reported £44 million a year, which is the equivalent of $60.62 million due to the analyst's conversion methodology.

In the United States, ESPN has acquired the rights to broadcast Wimbledon from 2024 to 2035 in a deal worth a reported $95 million per year. This agreement marks the largest media deal associated with the tournament, providing over 140 hours of coverage annually across ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC, along with Spanish-language broadcasts on ESPN Deportes.

This year's edition of Wimbledon was aired in over 220 territories around the globe.



The 2025 edition of Wimbledon boasted 17 sponsors, with a total annual value of $124.23 million. Barclays is the tournament's largest sponsor in terms of annual value, worth a reported £20 million per year ($23.73 million). The deal, in place since 2023, see Barclays serve as Wimbledon's official banking partner.

Emirates Airline has the second-largest partnership in terms of annual value with Wimbledon in 2025. The multi-year deal, which is worth $12 million per year, allows the airline to serve as Wimbledon's official airline partner. The average annual value per sponsorship deal for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships was $7.31 million.



The total prize money for the 2025 edition of the 2025 edition of Wimbledon was £53.55 million ($72.82 million), up 7% from 2024. The winners of the men's and women's singles, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, each received a record £3 million ($4 million), which is an 11.1% increase over the prize awarded to the 2024 singles champions.

Players who lost in the first round of the competition received £66,000 ($89,752) for making it to the main draw.

Wimbledon continues to champion inclusivity through its wheelchair competitions. For the 2025 edition, singles winners in the wheelchair category received £68,000 ($92,471), while doubles teams were awarded £30,000 ($40,796) per pair.



A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place across the championship. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the event including its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters and prize money. An analysis of the events sponsors is included and the estimated annual values of these deals. Information regarding the event's attendance is also included.

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the 2025 Wimbledon Championships performed, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:



Event Introduction

Executive Summary

Introduction

Wimbledon 2025 - Champions

Media Landscape

Wimbledon 2025 Broadcast Breakdown across the United Kingdom

Wimbledon 2025 Broadcast Breakdown - Deal Values

Wimbledon 2025 Broadcast Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

Wimbledon 2025 Viewing Figures in Singles Finalists' Home Markets

Wimbledon 2025 Broadcast Breakdown - Distribution & TV Production

3. Sponsorship Landscape

Sponsorship Portfolio

Wimbledon 2025 Sponsorship Breakdown

Wimbledon 2025 Sponsorship Breakdown - Grand Slam Comparison

4. Prize Money

Wimbledon 2025 Prize Money Breakdown

Wimbledon 2025 Prize Money Breakdown - Grand Slam Comparison

5. Ticketing & Attendance

Wimbledon 2025 Ticketing Breakdown

Wimbledon 2025 Attendance Breakdown

6. Appendix

References

Companies Featured

BBC

ESPN

Sky Italia

Telefonica

Polsat

Barclays

Rolex

Emirates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g8k39u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.