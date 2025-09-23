Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Personalized Omnichannel Customer Journey Orchestration Using AI Driven Predictive Analytics and Triggers

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market is witnessing strong upward momentum, having expanded from USD 13.84 billion in 2024 to USD 16.59 billion in 2025. The market is projected to continue at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.94%, reaching USD 39.21 billion by 2030.

This robust growth is driven by the increasing adoption of machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics platforms that automate decision-making, enhance personalization, and streamline marketing operations for organizations worldwide.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming marketing by equipping organizations with advanced tools to personalize outreach, drive operational efficiency, and unlock new levels of customer engagement. As AI capabilities evolve, marketing leaders must understand the market's direction, key innovations, and critical challenges to inform strategic investment and sustain growth.

Conclusion

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the marketing landscape, requiring organizations to stay agile and informed. This report guides senior leaders as they navigate emerging technology, adapt to policy shifts, and optimize strategies for sustainable impact.

Key Takeaways

Artificial intelligence is accelerating the shift toward individualized marketing experiences by allowing marketers to interpret and act on large-scale customer data in real time.

Advanced AI tools empower marketing teams to automate campaign management, streamline media allocation, and introduce new types of creative content, facilitating faster response to market trends.

Cloud-based AI platforms are strengthening scalability and accessibility for enterprises of all sizes, increasing the pace and reach of technology deployment across diverse sectors.

The landscape requires organizational collaboration between data, IT, and marketing teams, with ongoing skills development essential to realizing full platform value and ROI.

Regional disparities, such as regulatory complexity in EMEA and language diversity in APAC, highlight the need for locally nuanced strategies that align with compliance and consumer expectations.

Partnering with technology providers and engaging in co-innovation efforts enables organizations to keep pace with evolving best practices and maximize long-term outcomes.

Scope & Segmentation

Technology Segments: Computer Vision (Image Recognition, Video Analytics), Data Analytics (Descriptive, Predictive, Prescriptive), Deep Learning (Convolutional Neural Networks, Generative Adversarial Networks, Recurrent Neural Networks), Machine Learning (Reinforcement, Supervised, Unsupervised Learning), Natural Language Processing (Language Translation, Sentiment Analysis, Text Generation)

Computer Vision (Image Recognition, Video Analytics), Data Analytics (Descriptive, Predictive, Prescriptive), Deep Learning (Convolutional Neural Networks, Generative Adversarial Networks, Recurrent Neural Networks), Machine Learning (Reinforcement, Supervised, Unsupervised Learning), Natural Language Processing (Language Translation, Sentiment Analysis, Text Generation) Application Domains: Ad Personalization (Dynamic Creative Optimization, Real-Time Bidding), Campaign Management (Email, Social Media), Chatbots (AI-driven, Rule-based), Content Generation (Automated Copywriting, Image and Video Generation), Customer Segmentation (Behavioral, Demographic, Psychographic profiling), Lead Generation (Automated Outreach, Predictive Lead Scoring)

Ad Personalization (Dynamic Creative Optimization, Real-Time Bidding), Campaign Management (Email, Social Media), Chatbots (AI-driven, Rule-based), Content Generation (Automated Copywriting, Image and Video Generation), Customer Segmentation (Behavioral, Demographic, Psychographic profiling), Lead Generation (Automated Outreach, Predictive Lead Scoring) Deployment Models: Cloud and On-Premise solutions

Cloud and On-Premise solutions Organization Sizes: Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises Industry Verticals: Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Information Technology and Telecommunications, Manufacturing (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial), Media and Entertainment (Gaming, Publishing, Streaming Services), Retail

Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Information Technology and Telecommunications, Manufacturing (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial), Media and Entertainment (Gaming, Publishing, Streaming Services), Retail Geographical Coverage: Americas (including United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and additional countries)

Americas (including United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and additional countries) Leading Companies Analyzed: Salesforce, Adobe, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Amazon, Alphabet, SAS Institute, HubSpot

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics



Generative AI models producing dynamic personalized ad creatives at scale for higher engagement

Real time AI driven sentiment analysis integrated into social listening for proactive engagement

Automated AI based campaign budget allocation and optimization powered by reinforcement learning

Personalized omnichannel customer journey orchestration using AI driven predictive analytics and triggers

Explainable AI tools for transparent marketing decision making and compliance with emerging regulations

AI powered virtual brand ambassadors delivering immersive experiences across metaverse and AR channels

AI driven predictive lead scoring integrated with dynamic account based marketing workflows and insights

Voice search optimization and conversational commerce strategies enabled by conversational AI platforms

Multimodal AI content generation combining text image and video personalization for enhanced customer engagement

Privacy preserving AI techniques including federated learning and differential privacy for customer data security

Companies Featured

Salesforce.com, inc.

Adobe Inc.

Oracle Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Amazon.com, Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

HubSpot, Inc.

