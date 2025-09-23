Laboratory Compliance Statistical Process Control (SPC) and Control Charts Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: Oct 14, 2025)

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Statistical Process Control (SPC) and Control Charts for Laboratory Compliance (Oct 14, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Compliance under GLP can be difficult. The setting up of a system to monitor the performance of methods and instruments can lessen this. Statistical Process Control (SPC) uses control charts and statistical guidelines to monitor a wide variety of things in the compliant laboratory. These generate a proactive system to assess problems early on and quickly to be handled by adjustments rather than the strict situation of a non-compliance event.



Control charts are based on the distribution of data expected in a laboratory, the Gaussian distribution of occurrences. There are well-defined probabilities for the data. Guidelines for good or unacceptable behavior are well known. The most common of these are Nelson Rules, in use for over a century. With a wide selection of variables to monitor, assessing performance can be simple.



Who Should Attend:

Lab Chemists

Lab Managers

Lab Technicians

Lab Analysts

Industries into Compliance Methodology (Biotech, Pharma)

Quality Personnel

Manufacturing Personnel

Operations/Production Managers

Production Supervisors

Supplier Quality personnel

Quality Engineering

Quality Assurance Managers, Engineers

Process or Manufacturing Engineers or Managers

Key Topics Covered:

Control charts and their underlying statistics

Choosing variables to monitor

Maintaining the records

Planning adjustments

Examples and walk through of control chart implementation and use

Review of the relevant statistics

Speaker



Dr. John C. Fetzer has been doing liquid chromatographic method development for over 35 years. His PhD was in studies of various types of chromatography. He has authored or co-authored over 50 papers on LC separations, has served on the advisory boards of the Journal of Chromatography, Analytical Chemistry, and Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry. He supervised the Good Laboratory Practices accreditation of a large research chromatography laboratory and has taught numerous short courses on GLP and ISO 17025 compliance.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0l8yf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.