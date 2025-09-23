Smart Flooring Market Size to Hit USD 7.78 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Flooring Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Smart Flooring Market size was valued at USD 0.37 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.78 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 46.33% over 2025-2032.”

Urban Luxury Residential Developments are Propelling the Market Adoption

Smart flooring use is accelerating globally due to growing interest in sustainability, aesthetics, and technologically sophisticated interiors in boutique and luxury homes. The smart flooring market is rapidly advancing with innovations that combine kinetic and solar energy to maximize power generation and sustainability. Modern tiles capture footsteps while integrating solar cells, enabling continuous energy production, off-grid storage, and support for e-mobility solutions.

The United States Smart Flooring Market was valued at USD 0.11 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.35 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 42.80% during the forecast period 2025–2032.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Shaw Industries

Pavegen

SensFloor

Future-Shape GmbH

Scanalytics Inc

Energy Floors

MariCare

Technis SA

Wixalia

American Pro Marketing (Smart Step)

Tarkett

Armstrong Flooring

Mohawk Industries

Forbo Flooring Systems

Interface Inc.

Gerflor

Mannington Mills

Balterio

LG Hausys

Samsung Electronics

Smart Flooring Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 0.37 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.78 Billion CAGR CAGR of 46.33% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component(Hardware and Software)

• By Technology(Sensor-Embedded Floor Tiles, Smart Heated Flooring (Electric and Hydronic), Energy-Harvesting Flooring, Static-Dissipative / ESD Smart Flooring, and Interactive LED / Visualisation Flooring)

• By End-User(Residential, Commercial ,Industrial and Logistics, Sports and Fitness Facilities, Public Infrastructure / Smart-City Installations and Other End-Users)

• By Application(Occupancy and Space-Utilisation Analytics, Fall Detection and Elderly-Care Monitoring, HVAC and Energy Management, Security and Access Control, Customer Engagement and Wayfinding, Gaming and Interactive Entertainment and Other Applications)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component

Due to its extensive use in commercial, industrial, and residential applications, hardware dominates the smart flooring market. The growing need for integrated, data-driven, and Internet of Things-enabled smart flooring solutions is propelling software to become the fastest-growing market.

By Technology

The market for smart flooring is dominated by sensor-embedded floor tiles because of their extensive use in energy-efficient, interactive, and data-capturing applications. Due to the growing need for self-powered, sustainable solutions, energy-harvesting flooring is expanding quickly.

By End-User

The desire for improved functionality and analytics from businesses, retail establishments, and public infrastructure is propelling the smart flooring market in the commercial sector. The fastest increase is being seen in residential applications as more and more homeowners choose interactive, smart, and sensor-enabled flooring options.

By Application

Leading the smart flooring industry are occupancy and space-utilization analytics, which assist companies and institutions in maximizing operational insights, efficiency, and space management. Due to the growing need for immersive, captivating, and interactive experiences in public, commercial, and residential settings, gaming and interactive entertainment is the application with the quickest rate of growth.

North America Held the Largest Share of 44% in 2024; Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth in the Market During 2025-2032

Due to its extensive use in the public infrastructure, commercial, and residential sectors, North America led the smart flooring market in 2024 and held a 44% revenue share.

With a projected CAGR of 48.61%, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest-growing smart flooring market from 2025 to 2032. This growth will be fueled by factors such as growing investments in residential, commercial, and public infrastructure, rising adoption of interactive and energy-efficient flooring, and rapid urbanization.

Recent News:

In Nov 2024, Shaw Industries launched EcoWorx™ Resilient, a fully recyclable, PVC-free commercial flooring combining high performance, sustainability, and affordability, with low carbon impact and end-of-life recycling through the re[TURN]® program.

In Dec 2024, flooring brands launched stylish, durable, and eco-friendly collections, such as Cali Mavericks, COREtec Wheat Oak, and i4F HerringB/ONE, offering modern design, resilience, and simplified installation for smart residential and commercial spaces.

Exclusive Sections of the Smart Flooring Market Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & USAGE METRICS – helps you understand the penetration of smart flooring across commercial, residential, healthcare, retail, and sports sectors, including average installation size and adoption growth trends.

– helps you understand the penetration of smart flooring across commercial, residential, healthcare, retail, and sports sectors, including average installation size and adoption growth trends. TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION STATISTICS – helps you assess the extent of IoT, AI, and building automation integration, along with sensor density per square meter of flooring.

– helps you assess the extent of IoT, AI, and building automation integration, along with sensor density per square meter of flooring. END-USER BENEFITS ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate real-world performance outcomes such as energy savings, fall-prevention and safety improvements, and consumer satisfaction levels.

– helps you evaluate real-world performance outcomes such as energy savings, fall-prevention and safety improvements, and consumer satisfaction levels. INVESTMENT & COST INSIGHTS – helps you identify installation and maintenance cost benchmarks, ROI timelines, and the economic advantages over traditional flooring systems.

– helps you identify installation and maintenance cost benchmarks, ROI timelines, and the economic advantages over traditional flooring systems. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you analyze leading players in the smart flooring space, their product portfolios, market reach, and innovation pipelines.

