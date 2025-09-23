Kidde and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council Unite to Donate Smoke Alarms and Spark Critical Fire Safety Conversations

This Test Your Smoke Alarm Day, Kidde and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council are partnering to donate Kidde smoke alarms to Ontario communities and fire departments, helping to address critical home fire safety gaps across the province.

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a joint effort to combat record high fire fatalities in Ontario, Kidde , North America’s #1 home fire safety brand1, is partnering with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council (OFMPFSC) to donate over $350,000 CAD worth of smoke alarms to fire departments across the province. This initiative coincides with the province’s annual Test Your Smoke Alarm Day on September 28th, a day dedicated to raising awareness about home fire safety.

Test Your Smoke Alarm Day was established in 2023 in response to fire fatalities reaching a record 20-year high in Ontario. In 2025, this devastating trend continues, as the OFMPFSC reports that fire fatalities this year are already almost 10% higher when compared to the same period in 2024. In a significant number of these cases, investigators have found that there are no working smoke alarms in the homes, which can be the difference between life and death in a fire. In fact, research by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has shown that having a working smoke alarm can double a person's chances of escaping a home fire safely.

Kidde's donation is part of its annual Cause For Alarm™ campaign, a national fire safety education initiative. The donated smoke alarms, which will be distributed to communities and fire departments based on need, are the advanced Kidde DETECT Smoke Alarm, equipped with enhanced sensing technology to reduce false alarms from cooking and send fast alerts.

The recipients of this initiative include:

Toronto Fire Services

North Stormont Fire Department

Dorion Volunteer Fire Department

Wasauksing First Nation Fire Department

Cobalt Fire Department

Township of Carlow/Mayo

Douglas Fire

Deep River

Iroquois Falls Fire Department

Arran-Elderslie Fire & Emergency Services

South Huron Fire Department

Arnprior Fire Department

Adjala-Tosorontio

Trent Hills Fire Department

Tillsonburg Fire & Rescue Services

LaSalle Fire Service

Stouffville Fire & Emergency Services

Brantford Fire Department

Guelph Fire Department





“This partnership is an important step toward a safer Ontario,” said Jamie Kovacs, Executive Director, Ontario Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council. “Through the smoke alarm donations provided by Kidde, we’re able to get more smoke alarms in the hands of local fire departments across the province, giving communities the tools and fire safety education they need to stay safe.”

“Through our Cause For Alarm™ campaign, we're dedicated to helping make every home a safer home, and ensuring communities across Canada have the fire safety tools and resources they need,” said Ivanette Bonilla, Chief Communications and Government Relations Officer, Kidde. “Our partnership with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Public Fire Safety Council is a vital step toward this goal. Together, we can raise awareness about the importance of having working smoke alarms to help save more lives.”

All Ontarians are urged to participate in Test Your Smoke Alarm Day by taking a few simple, life-saving steps:

Check the manufacturing date on your smoke alarm; if it's more than 10 years old, it's time for a replacement.

If not, press and hold the test button for a few seconds to ensure the alarm sounds.

Make sure you have alarms on every level of your home, inside every bedroom, and outside sleeping areas.

Remember to test your alarms monthly and replace the batteries twice a year.





About Kidde

Kidde, a leading manufacturer of residential smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers, and safety accessories, has been helping keep the world a safer place for over 100 years. Kidde produced the first integrated smoke detection system a century ago and continues its legacy today by delivering advanced fire safety technology. Kidde is a part of Kidde Global Solutions, a global leader in fire and life safety solutions. For more information, visit kiddecanada.com or follow Kidde on LinkedIn and @KiddeCanada on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council (OFMPFSC)

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Public Fire Safety Council (OFMPFSC) was established in 1997 to promote fire prevention and public education through sponsorships and partnerships with various groups and individuals with an interest in public safety. The Council brings together members of the fire service, other community safety organizations and the private sector to promote fire prevention and public education on a province-wide scale.

For more information about:

Cause For Alarm, visit CauseForAlarm.org/Canada

Test Your Smoke Alarm Day, visit savedbythebeep.ca

Ontario Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council, visit www.firesafetycouncil.com

1 Based on internal estimates of total household installations as of December 2023.