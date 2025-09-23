Allego and HORNBACH to create at least 160 fast-charging stations at 20 DIY stores in 2026

Arnhem, Netherlands, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allego and DIY store chain HORNBACH are joining forces to create 20 fast-charging hubs across the Netherlands. This will create at least 160 charging stations with charging speeds of up to 150 kW in the parking lots of the DIY stores. Both parties are responding to the growing demand for charging options, particularly as electric cars and commercial vehicles are rapidly gaining traction and grid congestion is hindering the development of new charging locations. The rollout is scheduled to begin in Q1 2026, with all locations expected to be operational by Q4 2026.

Fast charging wherever it's convenient, sustainable, and without wasting time

Shoppers at the DIY store will soon be able to charge without wasting time while they shop. This provides added convenience for residential customers and immediate time savings for professional DIY enthusiasts who increasingly need to navigate emission-free city centers.

"As market leader, we want to offer our customers both excellent service and convenience, while also taking societal developments into account. The partnership with Allego offers all of this," says Stephen Smits, Financial Director of HORNBACH Netherlands. "Thanks to Allego's new fast-charging hubs in our parking lots, customers will soon be able to easily charge their electric cars or DIY vans. With their purchased materials and a full battery, they can then drive effortlessly to their projects and get back to work quickly."

Emiel van Steenselen, Head of Business Development, Allego Netherlands: "This partnership aligns perfectly with the charging behavior we're seeing in the Netherlands. Besides at home and at work, the need for quick interim charging at destinations people already plan to visit, such as the hardware store, is growing. Allego meets this need by offering fast chargers at these convenient locations. This allows you to quickly recharge and use your time wisely." Smits adds: “The expansion of Allego’s charging network in our parking lots means a green, convenient service for our customers without losing valuable time. Because while they’re shopping for their project, their vehicle is being charged sustainably.”

Smart solutions for grid congestion

Grid congestion is currently one of the biggest challenges for charging infrastructure. Nevertheless, Allego is creating 20 new fast-charging hubs by combining charging stations with battery storage and intelligent load balancing. This enables high charging speeds on existing grid connections. The approach is grid-friendly and scalable, as peak loads are absorbed and the charging rate remains predictable, even in locations with limited grid capacity. This enables the establishment of new fast-charging hubs in urban and suburban areas, despite the tightness of the electricity grid. This will expand Allego’s network in the Netherlands to 80 fast-charging hubs by 2026.

About Allego

Allego is one of the largest Charging Point Operators in Europe with a public AC and HPC charging network. The Dutch organization has been a pure player for over 12 years, fully focused on public (fast) charging. In the Netherlands, Allego operates over 10,000 AC charging points and 57 fast-charging hubs nationwide.

About Hornbach

HORNBACH is an independent, international chain of DIY stores and garden centers. The German family business has a history spanning over 140 years and employs more than 25,000 people. HORNBACH has been active in the Netherlands since 1997 and currently has eighteen DIY stores and one HORNBACH Vloeren store in the country. In 2024, consumers voted HORNBACH the Best DIY Store in the Netherlands for the eighteenth time.

