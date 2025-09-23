Plug Hosts Oppenheimer at Georgia Plant Following Record Month of Green Hydrogen Production

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, is today hosting an investor tour of its Georgia green hydrogen production plant with institutional investors and Oppenheimer. This reinforces Plug’s commitment to transparency and strong engagement with the financial community while highlighting the company’s leadership in green hydrogen production.

Participants:

Jose Luis Crespo, Chief Revenue Officer

Roberto Friedlander, Vice President of Investor Relations





The Georgia facility closed its strongest month on record in August 2025, delivering 324 metric tons of green hydrogen with 97% uptime and 99.7% availability. This milestone underscores Plug’s leadership in commercial-scale green hydrogen production and validates the performance of its GenEco electrolyzer technology at scale.

Further detail on investor activities is available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website: https://www.ir.plugpower.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, capable of producing 40 tons per day. With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Teal Hoyos

media@plugpower.com